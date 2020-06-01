Officials say two Mississippi State University students have died as a result of a one-vehicle accident in DeSoto County late Sunday afternoon. A third MSU student in the vehicle was critically injured and taken for treatment to Regional One Health in Memphis.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department identified the victims as driver Michael Taylor, age 21, and passenger Christian Compton, age 23, both of Olive Branch.
Hurt in the wreck was Sloan McClatchy, age 21, of Red Banks.
The one-vehicle accident took place about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Getwell Road at Gray’s Creek Road in DeSoto County, southeast of Hernando. Officials stated that the Taylor vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.