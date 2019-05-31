The two victims of Thursday evening's fatal shootings in Horn Lake have been identified, while police continue to seek a motive and suspects in the case.
Horn Lake Police officers were called to the DeSoto Apartments, located at Goodman Road and Sutton Place, about 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found three victims who had been shot. All three had been shot at least once, according to authorities, and two were declared dead at the scene.
The third victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven and was listed in critical condition.
DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders late Friday morning identified the fatal victims as Serena Madkins, age 27, and Antonia Gipson, age 28. Both victims are from of Horn Lake.
Pounders said both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds. Their remains were being sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Jackson for autopsies.
Police officials have not announced a motive and no suspects were identified or were in custody as the investigation continued.
Anyone with any information regarding the Thursday night incident is asked to call the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
