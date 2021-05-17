Tunica County law enforcement is reporting the death of two people after a car wreck on Sunday, May 16.
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles near the intersection at Highway 304 and Kirby Road in Robinsonville, Mississippi, shortly after 1:00 p.m., according to a statement from officials.
Two individuals were killed with one individual reported injured.
"Tunica County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of two young men, taken from this life too soon," officials said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims, as the two gentlemen were brothers."
The individuals identified were Markivise Judd, 21, and Antwan Moore Jr., 17, both of Robinsonville, Mississippi.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Tunica
County Sheriff’s Office.
