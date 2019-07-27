UPDATED WITH VICTIM'S IDENTITIES
Authorities continue to investigate a wreck on I-55 early Saturday morning that killed two people and left two others injured.
Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham said his officers were trying to stop a vehicle stolen from Southaven that refused to stop. From McCracken Road near Vaiden Road in Hernando, the vehicle made its way to I-55 and went north in the southbound lane of the interstate.
The chase continued to the Byhalia Road bridge on I-55, where the vehicle struck an embankment. A passenger was thrown out and killed at the scene.
The driver was injured and taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, but died from his injuries. Two other occupants were taken to Memphis hospitals; one to Regional One Health and the other to Le Bonheur, Worsham said.
Both southbound lanes of I-55 were closed for several hours while authorities cleared the accident scene and traffic was slowed on the northbound lanes.
The vehicle they were in when the wreck took place had been taken from a Nichols Drive location in Southaven on July 16, said Worsham.
Saturday afternoon, DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders identified the victims as Jesse L. White and Kristopher Ford. Both were from Memphis and both were age 20. White was the driver who was pronounced dead on arrival at Baptist-DeSoto and Ford was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.