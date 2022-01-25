Law enforcement have apprehended the two suspects reportedly involved in a police pursuit and failed traffic stop from Walls to Memphis on January 9.
A Walls Police officer observed a Toyota traveling north on Highway 61 and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to comply.
During the chase, the driver fired shots out of the window, police say
The officer continued to follow the driver until the suspects crashed near Holmes and Neely.
Two women, Dorise Ayers and Erica Benson, have been taken into custody.
Police reportedly located a handgun, marijuana and fentanyl inside the vehicle.
