Two DeSoto County residents are among Mississippians to be honored by the Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service next month for their volunteer work.
The Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service, also known as Volunteer Mississippi, is recognizing Andrew Bartolotta of Southaven and Marta Smally of Horn Lake with 2020 Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) Awards.
Bartolotta is to receive a GIVE Award for outstanding service in the promotion of volunteering and community. Smally is being honored for outstanding achievement in educational outreach.
The group of award winners is to be feted at a private ceremony at The Westin Hotel of Jackson on April 20, an event that will kick off celebrations for National Volunteer Week.
For Smally, offering to help others has been an almost lifetime endeavor. She said she had been in volunteer work since the completion of her high school studies.
“It is something that my family as a whole does,” Smally said. “I think if more people would get involved as a volunteer or just do something for others, we would have a bit better society.”
Among Smally’s contributions are teaching people English, immigration, teaching people Spanish, and helping people with life in general.
“I do classes for fostering, for anything that is family-related,” Smally said. “It was for volunteer work for what we get to do, as far as our church, for the needy, and the Christmas drive we do with the library.”
Bartolotta, who is involved in digital media and with his work with cityCURRENT, believes that he should do anything he can to promote the good in the Mid-South community.
cityCURRENT is a group of employers that hosts more than 150 free events each year, along with several positive-oriented media and philanthropic initiatives to enrich, engage, and impact the community.
“Committed to advancing the volunteer and community service landscape in DeSoto County, I started Explore DeSoto County, an online platform to share positive stories about businesses and individuals across Northwest Mississippi,” Bartolotta said. “We also share family-friendly events and Maddox Foundation Volunteer Center opportunities for Millennials and families.”
Bartolotta’s experience has included time spent with the White House as a social media influencer to collaborate with the Office of Digital Strategy on new ways to push policy and highlight positive news.
“I’ve volunteered and provided over 2,500 hours of pro-bono skills-based work to local small businesses and nonprofits to expand their visual communications including the American Heart Association, Dress for Success, Habitat for Humanity, Agape Child & Family Services, tnAchieves, Volunteer Memphis, Heartland Hands, Mid-South Mission of Mercy, Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, Samaritan's Feet, Ronald McDonald House of Memphis, and many more,” Bartolotta said.
"Mississippi's legacy in volunteerism runs deep," said Monica Ritchie, Executive Director for Volunteer Mississippi. "We are honored and privileged to recognize these 12 outstanding individuals representing volunteer excellence for the state of Mississippi.”
