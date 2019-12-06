The Tennessee Valley Authority is proposing upgrades to its transmission system to provide power for growing load and increase power reliability in the Olive Branch area of DeSoto County.
TVA’s proposed new line involves building three and one-half miles of 161-kilovolt transmission line. This new line would begin at Northcentral Electric Power Association’s existing Mineral Wells substation and extend west to Northcentral EPA’s new Stateline Road substation. The new line would be built on steel pole structures on new 100-foot-wide right of way. A single route is being considered for the new line.
TVA is committed to working with area stakeholders during the course of the project. Members of the public are encouraged to attend an information day from 3-7 p.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Comfort Suites Olive Branch West – Magnolia Room, 6921 Parkwood Drive, Olive Branch, Mississippi.
Detailed maps showing the location being considered for the proposed transmission line will be available. TVA staff will answer questions and discuss concerns. More information is available here.
The public may also contact TVA’s Chris Austin at 800-362-4355, by email at newtransline@tva.gov or by mail to: Chris Austin, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market St., MR 4G, Chattanooga, TN, 37402-2801.
TVA is investing $2.2 billion Valley-wide in transmission system improvements over the next five years to continue our mission of providing low cost, reliable power.