The Tunica Museum has received $5,000 from the Bayer Farm for Good Sweepstakes. Accepting the prize money check are (from left) Tunica Museum Board member Daniel Smith, George Pace Perry Jr. and Mikelle Perry, Rochelle Siggers, board member and Peyton Fiser, Bayer Representative. Not pictured: Tunica Museum board members- James Boyd, Marilyn Williams, and Richard Taylor, Director of Tunica Museum.