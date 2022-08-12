Law enforcement in north Mississippi is searching for an escaped Arkansas inmate who is serving a life sentence for rape who may be in the Tunica area.
Tunica County Sheriff's Office on Friday issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out for) for Samuel Paul Hartman. TCSO received a call Friday morning from Arkansas police alerting them that Hartman could be be the area after they found an abandoned vehicle just a few miles west of the casino resort area.
Tunica County spokesman Clara Hoover told WMC Action News 5 that police are searching by air using helicopters and drones and have K9 units and other manpower on the ground combing different areas.
"We have a lot of different angles to try and find any lead that we have," Hoover said.
Hartman escaped from a work crew near Highway 79 where he was serving a life sentence since 2013 at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County for rape. WMC Action News 5 reported that Hartman has a long record of disciplinary actions, most for contraband since he has been in lockup.
Authorities believe Hartman and another individual who aided in the escape used jet skis to cross the Mississippi River. Arkansas State Police stated that a farmer reported seeing two abandoned jets skis on a boat ramp on the Arkansas side earlier that day.
The jet skis were discovered abandoned on a boat ramp near Mhoon Landing Park. Deputies also found a cell phone and set of keys near the jet skis which are being processed as evidence by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
"It would've been 2.5 miles from where they abandoned the vehicle that was located in Arkansas that they are believed to have traveled 2.5 miles on the river to where we located the jet skis," Hoover told the news station.
Police say Hartman's mother and a family member may have helped him escape from jail. Misty Hartman, 38, and Linda Annette White, 60, are persons of interest in the investigation.
All schools in Tunica County were placed on lockdown as a precaution and local businesses are on high alert.
Authorities are also asking the public to keep an eye out for a white 2021 Chevy Z71 Trail Boss pickup truck with Arkansas tags 398 ZVY which they believe is connected to the escape.
Hartman shot at Arkansas Correctional officers and is armed and dangerous. The public is advised not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.
He has tattoos with a rose, heart, and sword with the words "Forever & Always" and "Sam-N-Christine.
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Arkansas State Police Department, Arkansas Department of Corrections, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, Tunica Police Department, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Mississippi Department of Corrections, and US Marshals.
