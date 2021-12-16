Motorists in Horn Lake won’t have to detour around the Tulane Road bridge anymore or worry about the dip in the road.
After months of constriction the bridge re-opened to traffic on Thursday, December 9.
Mayor Allen Latimer said he’s glad to see traffic moving again across the bridge and not having to detour around through Somerset Drive.
“It’s so much better,” Latimer said. “They did a really nice job with it.”
The bridge was in bad shape and had a notorious dip in the road. Contractors replaced the old bridge with a concrete box culvert and added sidewalks and rip-rap to prevent erosion.
Horn Lake received a $200,000 appropriation from the state for the project after brothers Dan and Daniel Arata lobbied area legislators hard for the money.
“We drove over it the other day,” Dan said. “It’s pretty nice.”
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young said the bridge likely would not have been replaced had it not been for the persistence of Dan and Daniel.
“Those two boys made it happen,” Young said. “They worried the living stew out of our representatives. I have a whole list of road projects they can worry (lawmakers in) Jackson about if they want to.”
Young agreed with Latimer that the bridge was a top priority.
“There is a whole lot more that Horn Lake needs - and we are working on that,” Young said. “But this was one of the big items that needed to be taken care of. This is huge. The city has needed this for a long time. I am extremely glad to see this open.”
