Thomas Tuggle has raised over $100,000 since entering the campaign for DeSoto County  Sheriff.

Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training  Academy, reports raising $113,352 during the 2022 calendar year. He did not begin  collecting campaign funds until the summer. 

“This is my first campaign for public office,” Tuggle said. “I’m honored so many individuals  have placed their confidence in me by donating to our campaign for sheriff. Our team is frugal  resulting in a campaign balance of over $100,000,” remarked Tuggle.  

Tuggle said he will continue his fundraising efforts.

“I’m running for Sheriff to use my 30 years’  experience in law enforcement to keep DeSoto County safe. My top priority is fighting violent  crime,” stated Tuggle.  

Tuggle is a Hernando native. He joined the United States Marine Corps after high school. He  earned the Combat Action Ribbon and Navy Achievement Medal while deployed to the Middle  East in 1991. Tuggle worked for the Hernando Police Department after serving in the Marine  Corps. He later graduated from Trooper School with honors, earned several promotions, and  graduated from the FBI National Academy. Tuggle served as Executive Officer for the  Mississippi Department of Public Safety in Governor Barbour’s administration.  

Tuggle retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol last year. He owns and operates a law  enforcement consulting business where he teaches executive leadership, law enforcement ethics,  and professional development across the country. Tuggle is a Life Member of the National Rifle  Association and serves on the outreach committee. He is married to his high school sweetheart,  Linda, and they are the parents of Courtney. 

 Tuggle has been endorsed by retiring Sheriff Bill Rasco.

 

