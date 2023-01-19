Thomas Tuggle has raised over $100,000 since entering the campaign for DeSoto County Sheriff.
Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, reports raising $113,352 during the 2022 calendar year. He did not begin collecting campaign funds until the summer.
“This is my first campaign for public office,” Tuggle said. “I’m honored so many individuals have placed their confidence in me by donating to our campaign for sheriff. Our team is frugal resulting in a campaign balance of over $100,000,” remarked Tuggle.
Tuggle said he will continue his fundraising efforts.
“I’m running for Sheriff to use my 30 years’ experience in law enforcement to keep DeSoto County safe. My top priority is fighting violent crime,” stated Tuggle.
Tuggle is a Hernando native. He joined the United States Marine Corps after high school. He earned the Combat Action Ribbon and Navy Achievement Medal while deployed to the Middle East in 1991. Tuggle worked for the Hernando Police Department after serving in the Marine Corps. He later graduated from Trooper School with honors, earned several promotions, and graduated from the FBI National Academy. Tuggle served as Executive Officer for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety in Governor Barbour’s administration.
Tuggle retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol last year. He owns and operates a law enforcement consulting business where he teaches executive leadership, law enforcement ethics, and professional development across the country. Tuggle is a Life Member of the National Rifle Association and serves on the outreach committee. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Linda, and they are the parents of Courtney.
Tuggle has been endorsed by retiring Sheriff Bill Rasco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.