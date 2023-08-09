DeSoto County voters elected Thomas Tuggle to serve as the next sheriff in the Republican primary on Tuesday, and will also have a new district attorney, picking Matthew Barton over incumbent DA Bob Morris.
In one of the most highly watched races, Tuggle outpolled opponent Michael Lee by a 63 to 37 percent margin. Both candidates campaigned extensively on their law enforcement experience, with Lee having risen up through the ranks in the sheriff’s office over a 19 year career before being elected county supervisor where ehe has for the past nine years. Tuggle retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Mississippi Highway Patrol where he served as director of Mississippi Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Training Academy, the largest law enforcement training academy in the state.
Tuggle made history by being only the second African-American to be elected sheriff since Reconstruction. There was no Democrat challenger in the race. He was endorsed in the race by Bill Rasco who is retiring after 16 years in office.
In the district attorney’s race, Hernando defense attorney Matthew Barton defeated incumbent Bob Morris 60 to 39 percent. Morris was appointed to the position by Gov. Tate Reeves after the death of John Champion in Sept. 6, 2022. DeSoto County became the 23rd Circuit Court District. There was no Democrat challenger.
In other races, Republican incumbents were easily swept back into office in the overwhelmingly Republican County, with most having no Democrat opponent. Republicans cast 25,064 votes compared to 3,316 Democrat ballots. Voter turnout was 23.06 percent out of 128,074 registered voters.
Voters decided the winners in several contested Republican primaries on Tuesday. Incumbent Kevin Blackwell turned aside a challenge from Walter Hopper winning the State Senate 19 race 59-41 percent and will face Democrat Sandy Kerr. Justin Keen secured the win in the House District 6 race 57-43 over James “Jimmy” Wallace. Rodney Hall defeated Southaven Alderman Charlie Hoots 55-45 percent in the race for State House District 20; Hernando Alderman W.I. “Doc” Harris, Jr. was the winner of the House District 28 race with a victory over John T. Williams 67-33 percent; Jacob Hisaw edged Charlie Roberts 51-48 percent in the House District 40 race.
The race for House District 7 will head to a runoff as none of the candidates reached the 50 percent threshold to win outright. Kim Remak outpolled Jamey Goodkind 1,417 to 1,263 in the three way race and will head to the polls again on Aug. 29. Thew third candidate in the race, Progeorlan Walker Sr. received 151 votes.
Robert Foster was elected in the District 5 DeSoto County Board of Supervisor race and will succeed Michael Lee, who retired to run for sheriff. Foster won the three way race with 55 percent of the voter over John “Jack” Scott who received 23 percent of the vote and Horn Lake City Administrator Jim Robinson who received 22 percent of the vote. In the District 3 primary, incumbent Ray Denison prevailed 65-34 over Bobby G. Reed and will face Democrat William Egner.
Candidates who were returned to office without opposition were Chancery Clerk Misty Heffner, Circuit Clerk Dale Thompson,Coroner William Pounders, County Attorney James Hollans, Tax Assessor Jeff Fitch, Tax Collector Joey Treadway, Supervisor District 2 Mark Gardner, Supervisor District 4 Lee Cladwell, Justice Court Judge District 1 W. Doug Hollowed, Justice Court Judge District 2 Ben Murphy, Justice Court Judge District 3 Billy Lantrip, Constable District 1 Lawrence Vaughn Jr., Constable District 2 Brad Hodge, Constable District 3 Keith Combes, Constable District 4 Bobby Holloway, Constable District 5 Lee Hodge, Election Commissioner District 4 Sissie Ferguson, Mississippi Senate District 1 Michael McLendon, Mississippi House of Representatives District 11 Democrat Reginald Jackson , House District 25 Dan Eubanks, and Transportation Commissioner for the Northern District John Caldwell.
In the Democrat primary, Pam McKelvy Hamner (Sen. Dist 2), Reginald Jackson (Sen. Dist 11), Sandy Kerr (Sen. Dist 19), Jarvis Cook (House Dist 6), Gail Baptist Lyons (House Dit 7), Cedric Burnett (House Dist 9), David Olds (House Dist 24), incumbent Hester Jackson-McCray (House Dist 40), and Dianne Black (House Dist 52)were unopposed.
On the state level, Gov. Tate Reeves won the Republican primary with nearly 70 percent of the vote. He will face Democrat Brandon Presley, who ran unopposed, in the general election. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman won his party’s notation for a second term, but lost in DeSoto County to conservative challenger Chris McDaniel 49-43 percent. State Rep. Chris Brown won his primary to become the new Northern District Public Service Commissioner 64-35 percent over Tanner Newman. There was no Democrat challenger in the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.