Friends, family and local dignitaries packed the Landers Center Thursday night for a retirement party in honor of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Thomas Tuggle.
The Hernando native officially retired after 30 years of service and used the occasion to announce what he hopes will be the next chapter in his career. Tuggle officially announced his candidacy for DeSoto County Sheriff, joining current District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee in the race to replace outgoing Sheriff Bill Rasco. If elected, Tuggle would become the first African-American sheriff in DeSoto County history.
“I’m excited,” Tuggle said. “I am fired up and ready to go. I am going to work to get my qualifications out there and let the people know who I am and what I am all about. I have a game plan on how we are going to keep the people of DeSoto County safe.”
Tuggle looked back on his career and said he was grateful for the chance to work in a job he loved serving the people and representing law enforcement.
“It’s not bittersweet at all,” Tuggle said of his retirement. “The bitter part is not there. It’s all sweet. No bitter. I’ve had a very successful career.”
Tuggle was born and raised in Hernando and grew up in a single parent home where he was raised by his mother. As a third grader he thought he wanted to drive a garbage truck as a career.
“There was a gentleman who was dating my mom and he drove a garbage truck,” Tuggle said. “He got up every day at 3:30 a.m. in the morning and picked up trash cans in this big truck. I thought, man, this is great. That influenced me to want to be a garbage man - until I saw a Marine. That changed my mind.”
Tuggle graduated from high school in 1987 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed to the Middle East and served in the First Gulf War as part of Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
He thought about becoming a drill instructor at Parris Island, but decided not to reenlist and instead returned home to Hernando. He was approached by a man at church who asked him if he would be interested in a career in law enforcement.
Tuggle joined the Hernando Police Department and graduated first in his class at the state police academy. On January 4, 1992 he walked into the office of Mayor Buddy Douglas and in a very formal way introduced himself. Douglas was dressed in coveralls and informally told him to grab some keys and go to Memphis and get a uniform.
“I said, ‘sir, are we going to do the swearing in thing?’” Tuggle said. “He looked at me and said ‘nah, you’re good.’”
Tuggle would work his way up to shift sergeant then transferred to the Highway Patrol Academy in 1995, where he graduated with honors. Following graduation, he returned to DeSoto County as a Mississippi Highway Patrolman.
“I had the opportunity to join the Highway Patrol right after training,” Tuggle said. “But Hernando paid for my training. The Highway Patrol was trying to steal me away because I did so well in the training. But there was something about loyalty that means something to me. I felt I owed Hernando some type of service.”
In 2000, he became an instructor at the law enforcement academy, then in 2006 accepted a position as executive officer of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. He returned to the law enforcement academy two years later as assistant director and went on to attend the FBI National Academy in 2015, where he was the first African-American to graduate as a session president.
He was promoted to lieutenant colonel and Academy Director in 2017.
Tuggle said he believes his 30 years experience in law enforcement will be a big asset to DeSoto County and makes him uniquely qualified to be sheriff.
“Over my 30 year career I have built a vast network of people, industry, and technology that I can call on,” Tuggle said. “I am going to work with local partners - our mayors and police chiefs, our schools and our churches. If we can work as a group and combine our resources, we can tackle just about anything.”
Tuggle said DeSoto County has a unique challenge being on the border with Memphis, one of the most crime-ridden cities in America which spills over into the suburbs.
“We have a threat on our border and I have the experience to deal with it,” Tuggle said. “So i definitely will be talking about how to address crime.”
Tuggle said he also plans to work closely with DeSoto County Schools and teachers to foster better relationships with law enforcement and to help them address the issues that children bring into the classroom.
He has helped adolescents and their families all over the country doing interventions to help them deal with alcohol and drug dependency issues.
“We have got to get into our schools and support our teachers,” Tuggle said. “We need to also talk to parents about accountability. My goal is to change the mindset of kids. We need to put police officers, firemen, doctors, lawyers, IT people in the third grade and spend 15 minutes with them daily so that by the time they get to high school, we have changed many of the problems. I want to have a team in there to work with these kids to not only be good citizens, but proud Americans.”
Tuggle praised Sheriff Bill Rasco’s leadership and professionalism and said he wants to use his experience to build on and expand those efforts in the community.
“The current department is doing a good job,” Tuggle said. “Sheriff Rasco has brought a great business model to the Sheriff’s Department and we’re going to enhance that. We are going to make DeSoto County the number one Sheriff’s Department in the country.”
