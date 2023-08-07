The two men running to be the next sheriff of DeSoto County have more than 50 years of law enforcement experience between them.
Thomas Tuggle, a retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Colonel with 30 years of experience, and Michael Lee, who has 19 years of law enforcement experience at the city and county level, and currently serves as District 5 Supervisor, will face off in the Republican primary on Aug. 8. The winner will go on to succeed retiring Sheriff Bill Rasco.
Tuggle said he is running for sheriff not as job, but because he wants to bring the resources and training experience that he has had over the course of his 30 year career to fight crime in DeSoto County.
“I have talked to the sheriff and every police chief in this county and they have told me that there are some serious threats, and they would love to have me in the fight because I have worked with them for 25 years,” Tuggle said. “They know I am very compassionate. I am very determined. But most importantly is my perseverance. I have never walked away from a challenge and I wont walk away from the threats facing our county.”
Tuggle said he has dedicated his life to serving our country, state, and county, first as a combat Marine from 1987-1991, then as a shift commander and training officer in the Hernando Police Department from 1992-1995. He then rose through the ranks in the Mississippi Highway Patrol from 1996-2022, where he served as Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy, the largest law enforcement training academy in the state. He retired after 26 years of service in April as a command level staff officer with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
“I bring 30 years of consecutive law enforcement experience to this job,” Tuggle said. “This profession has been over half my life. I have led and managed projects at the highest level in state government. I had the opportunity to lead 12 division directors and almost 2,000 employees. At the same time, I managed a $75 million budget under Governor Haley Barbour.”
Tuggle said if elected, fighting violent crime and targeting criminals who cross the state line into DeSoto County will be his number one focus.
“Violent crime is at the top, and that’s because we are so close to one of the most dangerous cities in the country,” Tuggle said. “The other thing is, on our western most point we have gang members and drugs coming in. We have got to stop criminal activity like drugs and violent crime.”
Tuggle said he will recruit highly qualified deputies and put them on the streets, in the schools, and in the jail, and make sure they have the tools and professional training that they need to do the job.
“I have commitments from tech companies that will be able to provide us with the latest and greatest state of the art equipment to equip our deputies, and also will engage with other law enforcement agencies to form strong partnerships that will put us on the lading edge of fighting violent crime. We won’t be reactive We will be proactive.”
Tuggle said he will work to make DeSoto County a regional training site for active shooter training for Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana, and also stressed the need to continue to keep the county’s schools safe.
He said Sheriff Bill Rasco has done a tremendous job of having a school resource officer in each school, and will work with administrators and teachers to enhance that to make sure they have the necessary training to respond to any emergency.
“Schools are considered a soft target, and this is the largest school district in the state,” Tuggle said. “That makes DeSoto County a target. I think working together with educators, administrators, and law enforcement, we can eliminate DeSoto County Schools from being a soft target.”
Tuggle said he is honored to have the endorsement of Rasco and is asking voters to elect him so he can put his 30 years of law enforcement experience to work in DeSoto County.
“Sheriff Rasco is the number one sheriff in the state,” Tuggle said. “Having him endorse me is an indication that he has reviewed me, he has looked over my years of success, and he understands that my whole career has been about accomplishing challenges. All 82 sheriffs were constituents of mine. They trusted me to train their people. Every time I go to a conference or a graduation, they all tell me that DeSoto County is tops when it comes to professionalism and training, and I want to keep it that way. That’s what I am bringing to the table.”
This race marks Lee’s second run for sheriff. He ran unsuccessfully for the office back in 2003, but said since then, he has learned about the budget side of the sheriff’s department and has provided them with the support and resources they need to do the job as a county supervisor.
“Having worked in law enforcement and now in county government, I am uniquely qualified,” Lee said. “I know the county end of it, the sheriff’s department budget, and the operations of the sheriff’s department.”
Lee began his career in law enforcement with the sherif’s department back in 1986 when he joined as a reserve officer. He started as a patrol officer in 1988 then graduated from the academy in 1989. He worked his way up through the ranks from patrol to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, then commander of the Patrol Division, and Assistant Chief Deputy.
Lee has also been a school resource officer, commander of the Metro Narcotics Narcotics Division, a homicide investigator, and chief investigator in the Criminal Division. He worked for Hernando Police Department for a time as an investigator, then returned to the sheriff’s department where he served as jail administrator. For the past nine years he has served as the District 5 Supervisor.
Lee said his number one priority as sheriff will be to protect the citizens of DeSoto County and to make sure that violent crime does not spread from Memphis into DeSoto County. He plans to utilize next generation technology and increase cooperation with city law enforcement to rapidly find, arrest, and stop those who commit crimes.
“The crime north of us in Memphis is among the worst in the nation,” Lee said. “I do not want Memphis crime to come to DeSoto County and harm any of our citizens or their property. I want to make it so hot in DeSoto County that they won’t come down to DeSoto County to commit a crime. And if they do, we will deal with them accordingly.”
Lee said he will establish a Community Advisory Council/Law Enforcement Roundtable made up of business and community leaders, teachers, and law enforcement personnel, and will create the first ever sheriff’s youth council as a sounding board to discuss issues concerning public safety, crime prevention, and the community’s concerns.
He will also launch a faith-based re-rentry and mentoring program to address the root causes of crime and help reduce recidivism by providing support services to those struggling with drug addiction and mental health, and other rehabilitation services to put offenders on healthy pathways in life.
Lee said he will work to strengthen the School Resource Officer Program in the schools by building a guard shack at the entrance to each school manned by an officer that will serve as the first line of resistance to stopping anyone from approaching the schools who mean to harm the children inside. As a former school resource officer, Lee worked with other board members to put additional deputies in the schools to protect children from potential harm.
He would also reinstate anti-drug and alcohol programs like D.A.R.E. and Be a Winner, along with anti-bullying programs in the schools to further educate the youth.
“We hear a lot about drugs, drugs, drugs,” Lee said. “Well, nobody is teaching them anymore. I taught that class when I was an SRO. We went in the classroom every week and we targeted sixth graders. I want to bring that back. It made a difference.”
Lee said he knows all of the working mechanisms of the sheriff’s department and will be ready to lead from day one.
“I have worked homicides in the county. I have worked narcotics in this county. Everything I have done in my career I have done right here in DeSoto County,” Lee said. “I know the job. I can do the job. And I am asking for your vote on August 8.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.