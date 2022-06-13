Former President Donald Trump and the American Freedom Tour will be coming to the Landers Center June 18 along with a host of political speakers to help inspire conservatives to make America great again.
The lineup includes Donald Trump, Jr., TV news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sheriff Mark Lamb, and political commentators Dinesh D’Souza and Candace Owens.
“It’s a great lineup,” said American Freedom Tour president Chris Widener. “It’s a variety of perspectives designed to give people hope and courage. And of course, a chance to hear the president. He’s the main reason everyone shows up to see.”
Widener said the tour is built around four pillars: faith, family, finances, and freedom, which all of the speakers will highlight in their remarks.
“We believe America was founded and has always been strengthened by faith,” Widener said. “It has been part of our country’s history. Family, is the smallest social construct, but it is the most power social group that we belong to. So the speakers will talk about the family and how we can strengthen families. Finances are something that everyone is interested, particularly now with 10 percent inflation and the price of gas and the cost of food going up. And of course, the foundation of it all is freedom. So those are the four pillars that we weave into all of the different talks.”
Widener said the tour started as a way to give conservatives all across America hope and courage, and a chance to hear from President Trump.
“There are a lot of people who were disappointed with the results of the 2020 election and are still big fans of President Trump,” Widener said. “In fact, President Trump got 18 percent more votes during his second election than the first election in 2016. So he grew the base and picked up a lot of fans who maybe didn’t vote for him the first time around, but they liked the results of what happened when he was president. So everywhere we have been people have turned out and there has been a groundswell of support. It’s just a fun day. It is inspiring. It is hopeful. People can come out and look around the room and see thousands of others who believe in the same things.”
General admission is $45, but Widener said they also offer other ticket packages which include a breakfast Q&A with D’Souza, meet-and-greet and photo-op with Don Jr. and Guilfoyle, and a private after-party.
“We wanted to make sure that anybody can come,” Widener said. “We obviously have some higher end tickets, but for somebody on a budget who wants to come, there is a ticket for them as well.”
Widener said all of the speakers give a great speech that is sure to fire up the audience.
“Dinesh is brilliant,” Widener said. “I love love Don Jr. He has a great sense of humor. Kimberly Guilfoyle is a real barn burner. I love her speech. Candace Owens is a dynamo. And Sheriff Mark Lamb is fun to listen to.”
Widener said you never know what President Trump will say when he gets on stage, but he is always exciting to hear in person.
“President Trump is an amazing speaker,” Widener said. “He’s got a great sense of humor. He loves to poke fun at the press. But the thing about President Trump that is always amazing to watch is he speaks extemporaneously and has a great grasp of the issues. He pulls facts and figures and stories of things that happened to him when he was in the White House and about people he spoke to. He never disappoints.”
Widener said the tour has generated big crowds in all of the cities they have been to and he expects a similar outpouring from Memphis and north Mississippi.
“People really enjoy the day and just love President Trump,” Widener said. “We are expecting a full house at the Landers Center.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.