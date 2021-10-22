The Northpoint Trojans won their last home game of the season by shutting out the Sheffield Knights 42-0 Friday night.
The Trojans received possession first and played the first of many quick but successful drives. A 2-yard carry by senior Josh Fisher scored the first touchdown of the game to put Northpoint up 7-0 with 9:43 left in the first quarter.
“Our guys played a really good game and took care of business pretty early on,” Trojans’ Head Coach Tyler Gold said.
The Trojans immediately regained possession with an onside kick scooped up by sophomore McCain Roberts at Sheffield’s 40-yard line.
Sophomore quarterback Jack Patterson connected with Jackson Thomason for a 40-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive to make it 14-0 with 9:28 left in the quarter.
“It was good to have the seniors be on it the right way and get them some touches and get them playing, and then have them cheer on some younger guys,” Gold said.
Northpoint attempted an onside kick again but couldn’t recover it and gave Sheffield first-and-10 at the 49-yard line. Sheffield turned possession back over on downs at the Trojans’ 46-yard line.
A long carry by senior Darius Naylor moved the ball up to the 15-yard line. A pass interference foul on Sheffield put the Trojans 7 yards from the end zone, and then Fisher punched through the defense for a touchdown to put the score at 21-0 with 5:44 left in the quarter.
Back-to-back sacks on their next possession put Sheffield in a fourth-and-long situation so they booted it away and the Trojans received the punt at Sheffield’s 43-yard line.
The Trojans drove it into the end zone again with a 22-yard pass from Patterson to senior Alex Wright to make it 28-0 with 2:23 left in the quarter.
Sheffield couldn’t catch a break and on their next drive, Ethan Perepichay got between the ball and the receiver for a pick-six to push the score up to 35-0 with 2:06 still to play in the first quarter.
Sheffield got the ball at their own 24-yard line after the kickoff and the first quarter finally ended before they could get another play off. When the game resumed in the second quarter, the Trojans’ defense came through with a sack that Sheffield couldn’t recover from and they were forced to punt.
Northpoint started their next drive from Sheffield’s 40-yard line and methodically moved forward before ending the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Naylor to put the score at 42-0 with 6:24 left in the half.
Neither team would pick up another touchdown before the half ended.
A mercy rule came into effect for the second half and the remaining two quarters were shortened to eight minutes each while the game clock didn’t pause. Neither team was able to find a way into the end zone and the game ended 42-0.
“We have 17 seniors and they’ve just done a fantastic job,” Gold said. “They have a good culture in the locker room, on the field, in the weightroom, in the classroom, in the hallways, those guys are really what's driving us right now.”
The Trojans improved to 5-4 overall with the victory against Sheffield and will play their next game on the road against district opponent Lausanne Collegiate Friday, Oct. 29.
