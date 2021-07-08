Steven Wayne first began taking pictures in 2008 of his children and seven dogs. But it was a trip to the beach in Destin, Florida, that got him started on a love of landscape portraits.
“I really just wanted to take great pictures of my kids,” Wayne said. “And at one point we had close to seven dogs, so my wife wanted pictures of the dogs. Eventually it got to the point where I wanted to photograph other things. I had never been to the beach before, so I wanted to photograph it. I did a lot of landscapes of that.”
Today, Wayne, a self-taught international award winning photographer who lives in Southaven, has progressed from that first camera, a Nikon D60, to a Nikon D800, and is constantly on the lookout for interesting landscapes in Mississippi to capture with his lens.
Aside from images of cotton fields, which are easy to find, Wayne said there are not many pictures of Mississippi landscapes.
“When I got back from Destin, I started looking for images of the Mississippi landscape and really couldn’t find many great images,” Wayne said. “If you want a picture of a cotton field, there are plenty. But there aren’t a lot of landscape shots.”
One of his landscape images, called “Psilocybin,” has been chosen for exhibit in The Mississippi Museum of Art’s 2021 Mississippi Invitational. Wayne is one of only 42 artists from across the state who were chosen to be represented.
The 2021 Mississippi Invitational features a variety of works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. This year’s exhibit focuses on three major themes: resilience, reckoning, and reflection. In addition to having their work on display, Invitational artists will be able to apply for the Jane Crater Hiatt Artist Fellowship, a $20,000 grant awarded to one artist to pursue other creative projects.
Wayne’s entry “Psilocybin” is a “trippy” photograph of a sunset taken in Coldwater, near Arkabutla Lake. Wayne named the photo after the Psilocybin mushroom, a key component in psychedelic mushrooms which were popular with the drug culture in the late 1960s and early 1970s that allowed users to see things in a new way or “tripping.”
Wayne said he was doing research on Lion’s Mane mushroom, which he takes to help with memory loss, and stumbled upon some YouTube videos by Paul Stamets who took Psilocybin, and wanted to know more about it.
“He stuttered extremely bad,” Wayne said. “He had this trip in a tree watching this storm come in. He said the whole experience helped him and that immediately after this experience he was completely cured of his stuttering. He said the only time he stutters is when he meets somebody that he is really excited to meet, like Al Gore. He was excited to meet him and stuttered because he was a really big fan of Al Gore. But he said that (Psilocybin) ultimately cured him of that.”
Wayne said Lion’s Mane mushroom has been a lifesaver for him and he wanted to share what he learned about that mushroom and others because they have more to offer than just hallucinogenic effects.
Studies by Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research and others have shown that Psilocybin helps with PTSD, addiction recovery, anxiety disorders, and other mental health related issues.
“When I was creating this image, I was watching this information and was wondering how I could put this into an image,” Wayne said.
Wayne said Coldwater, where he took the photo, is one of the most beautiful landscapes in Mississippi, but is hard to get to.
“It’s flooded during this time of year and during the winter and fall months,” Wayne said. “Some of the spring months it can be accessible by foot and ATVs.”
Wayne said in “Psilocybin” he wanted to convey information about the positive effects of mushrooms instead of just taking a beautiful picture of a landscape. He achieved the “trippy” look by flipping the image, then doubling the image, and layering it on top of the main image with the opacity lowered to 30 percent.
“When I did this, I was like, ‘this is trippy,’” Wayne said. “It made the image trip because it is a reflective image. You have some reflection in the water below and what’s above. And it brings Mississippi into it by way of the landscape. Most people, if they want to trip, they want to be in an isolated location like the woods. And this is a beautiful scene. It is serene. It is beautiful. It is a trip.”
This is the second time Wayne has had one of his photos featured in the Invitational, the other was in 2019. He said he enjoys submitting his work to the Mississippi Invitational because the entries are judged by someone out of state. The selections this year were chosen by guest curator Danielle Burns-Wilson, who serves as chief curator of the Houston Public Library.
“He or she is just looking at the art,” Wayne said. “They do not know the name. So they are just looking at the artist’s work. And I love that. I love the whole idea. It has been a great experience. And if you want to see Mississippi through art, this is the way to see it.”
“Psilocybin” will be part of a series of images that Wayne plans to release later this year dedicated to informing people about the positive health benefits of mushrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.