Southaven police Friday morning reported the arrests of three people in connection with the death of a teenager found at a residential street intersection Wednesday morning.
The trio were identified as Joshua Doc Fletcher, age 25, and Justin Williams, age 30, both of Memphis, along with Ashley Lutts, age 19, of Selmer, Tennessee.
Williams on Friday was being held in Arkansas and was awaiting extradition back to Mississippi. Fletcher was being held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando without bond, and a July 17 court date had been set.
Both Fletcher and Williams are being held on burglary-home invasion and capital murder charges.
Late Friday morning, Lutts was still being processed at Southaven police headquarters before being sent to the county jail on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime.
While the charges for Fletcher and Williams indicate a home invasion had apparently occurred, police officials have not released the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death as of Friday noon.
Officers were called to the intersection of Surrey Lane and Tuscany Way about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning when a body of a male was found unresponsive at the intersection.
On arrival, officers found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and deceased.
The victim’s identity had not been released as of midday Friday, but a memorial had been set up at the intersection for Christopher Cooper, age 14.
Police added in their information that the investigation of the case was ongoing and more charges could be pending.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
