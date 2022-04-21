U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) spoke to the Southaven Rotary Club Thursday about the war in Ukraine, inflation, gas prices, border security and other current events.
Kelly, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, Agriculture Committee, and Budget Committee, said President Joe Biden’s policies have led to record high inflation, food prices, and rising costs at the gas pump.
“We have a lot of things going on in the world from the war in Ukraine to inflation, which is at the highest rate since Jimmy Carter was president,” Kelly said.
Kelly said inflation - which increased to 8.5 percent in March and is the highest in nearly four decades - has cost Americans about $3,500 in additional expenses.
“We have $3,500 less in our pockets this year because of inflation.” Kelly said. “So we don’t get to print more money. That just exacerbates it and makes it worse. Some of you are old enough to remember when you went to buy a house and the interest rate was 17 percent. I hope we’re not headed back there.”
Kelly said supply chain issues continue to remain a problem which has forced food prices to increase as a result.
“Three months ago when I was in a grocery store I thought I was in a Russian grocery store,” Kelly said. “They didn’t have what you wanted and it cost you a whole lot of money if they had something you wanted.”
Kelly also blamed Biden’s energy policies for the surge in gas prices. Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline when he took office and has suspended oil and gas leasing and new drilling.
“It used to cost me $40 to fill up my car,” Kelly said. “Now it costs me $80. Thats quite a bit and really affects people on the margins. Everybody is trying to blame those on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They were over $3.50 a gallon when Russia invaded Ukraine. In the 2021 budget of President Biden, he said I am intentionally going to inflate gas prices and the cost to produce it and the cost of consumption because they want to do away with fossil fuel.”
Kelly said while he is all for green energy and a cleaner environment, pipelines have less spills and are safer than trucks and ships and all other methods used to transport mass volumes of fuel.
“But we’re going to buy fuel from Venezuela and Iran? That doesn’t make sense,” Kelly said. “We’ve got to get back to being energy independent. Three years ago, we were a net exporter of energy. Today, before the embargo, we were importing nine percent of our oil from Russia. So we financed their war in Ukraine. We have got to get away from some of these dangerous policies.”
Kelly said he wasn’t a fan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the the invasion, but praised his leadership and the bravery of the people of Ukraine who are fighting the Russians.
“Wow, he’s impressed me,” Kelly said. “He has fought hard. The people have fought hard. The atrocities in Mariupol are beyond belief. There is an accounting coming for Vladimir Putin. They re fighting hard, but the atrocities are great.”
Kelly said he doesn’t support imposing a no fly zone over Ukraine because the U.S. would have to enforce it and could lead to World War 3. Instead, he said the US needs to get more anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to help aid in that fight.
“They are not a NATO nation,” Kelly said. “I don’t think it is smart for us to do military engagement inside Ukraine at this time. That could change at some point in time. We don’t have a duty or an obligation to do that. But we do have an obligation to provide them with the means to resist. And we’ve done that - a little slow. A lot of that should have been sent before. The Ukrainian people are strong. We will continue to provide them with weapons systems support.”
In response to an audience question about the border, Kelly said the Biden Administration has failed to secure the border and the looming expiration of the Title 42 public health order in May is making the situation even worse. Title 42 is a long-standing public health provision which was used by then-President Donald trump to rapidly expel migrants due to coronavirus concerns.
“You cant say that COVID is not at the border and say it’s still in the airports,” Kelly said. “Those things are completely opposite. We have to get control of our border.”
There were more than 220,000 migrants apprehended at the border in March, the highest number yet since Biden took office and the highest number in decades. Officials are warning that those numbers could surge to up to 18,000 migrants a day in the summer months.
“It amazes me. We want to build walls around the Capitol, but we don’t want a wall at the border to protect our nation?” Kelly said. “We’ve got to get a hold of it. We can’t ignore it. It’s just going to get worse if we continue to ignore it. We want people coming in the right way. Hispanics are mad. They did the right thing to come here or were born here and they’re citizens or have gone and gotten their green card and visa. It’s infuriating to them to let people just come through.”
Kelly said securing the border is crucial to national security. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intercepted 23 people on a federal terror watch-list at the southern border in 2021.
“Most of the people coming across the border are good people,” Kelly said. “But there are bad ones in there and we cant just continually allow them to come across our border with no consequences. I’m not mad at the people coming across. I’m mad at us not doing our job on the border. I’ve been to the border. The men and women of the Border Patrol work their tails off. It’s a lack of guidance, not a lack of effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.