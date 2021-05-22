Improvements to city parks in Hernando are ongoing with the help of contributing grants from state agencies.
Milton Kuykendall Sports and Fitness Park on South Street will have its tree line along Mt. Pleasant Road thinned and pruned to allow for higher visibility inside the park.
The park features a running track and sports field. The facility had dense vegetation and tree growth around the park perimeter with low visibility to the surrounding roads and neighborhoods. A minor water drainage issue also helped to propel the project forward.
“It was done by National Resource Conservation Services and their emergency watershed program,” said Hernando Mayor Tom Ferguson. “That’s where they come in to stabilize this ditch. It’s government land.”
Standing water near the facility’s main entrance is cause for concern for Ferguson who wants to ensure proper drainage. Ferguson’s background in agriculture prompted him to address the issue.
“I just understand all the problems standing water can create,” Ferguson added.
Ferguson said the city of Hernando is contributing a 25 percent match of the $750,000, or about $250,000, to fund the project, which began on Tuesday, May 11. Along with the tree line along Mt. Pleasant Road, the ditch along the same road is being cleared on vegetation. An arborist is also being consulted on which shade trees will remain along the park perimeters.
“It will give more visibility to the park,” said Ferguson. “Possibly we’ll add fencing in the future”.
Xcavators Inc., based in Faulkner, Mississippi, is contracted for the work at Kuykendall park.
Conger Park on Oak Grove Road is benefiting from a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi grant with the widening and extending of walking trails in the park.
“Gia Matheny, our community director, is responsible for getting all these grants,” said Ferguson. “We look for it to be completed by the end of the month.”
Ferguson said the asphalt walking trail is being widened to an eight foot width, allowing for increased traffic and use. The concrete walking path between the park pavilion is being lengthened to connect to the walking trail on the other side of the park.
“$107,000 for a Healthy Heroes BCBS Grant funded this project,” said Matheny.
PAVECON, based in Grand Prairie, Texas, is contracted for the work in Conger Park.
Samantha Brown, of Hernando, was at the park for lunch with her family on May 13. Brown expressed her approval of the Conger Park improvements.
“We probably come two or three times a month,” Brown said. “I like the improvements that they’re doing and this will be good for the community. “
Brown added she’d consider inviting more friends along to utilize the expanded walking trails at Conger Park.
