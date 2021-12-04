The line was out the door at times as hundreds of children and their families filed into Horn Lake City Hall to get their picture taken with Santa and to enjoy some Christmas cookies, holiday crafts, and hot chocolate.
“We’ve had an excellent turnout,” said Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Taylor. “We probably had around 300 children in the first hour and a half.”
Santa, who was played by Clay Seale from Batesville, said all of the children have been very good this year. He delights in hearing about the things they want from Santa for Christmas.
“Right now it’s a lot of slime,” Seale said. “The little girls love to play with slime. A lot of L.O.L Surprise! toys. And Barbie dream houses. Paw Patrol is also still really popular.”
Seale has been portraying Santa for about nine years and is booked to appear at 48 events throughout Mississippi.
“I absolutely love doing this,” Seale said.
Every once in a while he gets a child who doesn’t believe he is Santa and gladly lets them tug on his beard, which is very real.
“I let them pull it and then I have a jolly laugh,” he said. “I start growing it long in July.”
Addisyn, 7, and her sister Alayna Easterwood, 4, were among the youngsters who were enchanted by Santa.
“Oh my God, you’re gorgeous,” Santa said. “You got so beautiful in a single year. What have you been eating? I know. Chicken nuggets.”
Santa then asked them if they at the magic reindeer food which brought on big smiles.
Mom Miranda Easterwood said both girls have been super good all year.
“She (Addisyn) is on the honor roll. And my little girl learned her name and he letters,” Easterwood said.
Inside City Hall, children used crayons to color in special Christmas coloring books and picked up an official Letter to Santa to send to the North Pole with their Christmas wish list.
Francis J. Miller helped distribute wrapped gifts to each family, each one containing a Horn Lake-opoly, a localized version of the popular family board game Monopoly, which were donated.
“These are really nice gifts,” Miller said. “It’s the same as Monopoly except they have replaced the corners with things like Horn Lake Police and Fire Department, and the properties are all local Horn Lake Streets.”
The crowd was entertained by the Horn Lake High School choir which sang “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Deck the Halls,” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and many more popular Christmas carols.
“Horn Lake choir, you are absolutely amazing,” said Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young. “Every time I hear you, you get better and better. We’re going to have to send you to Carnegie Hall.”
Mayor Allen Latimer thanked Santa for coming all the way from the North Pole to help the city light the tree, and wished the crowd a Merry Christmas.
“It’s so nice to see everybody back out,” Latimer said. “The Christmas tree is a symbol of eternal hope, joy, love, and kindness, and I hope those feelings are with you and your family and loved ones tonight and all through the season and all through the year.”
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson asked everyone to remember that Jesus is the reason for the season.
“It’s really a great feeling to see all of us come together as a community,” Johnson said. “Let’s be neighborly. Let’s take care of one another. And let’s just enjoy this time that we have with our families.”
The crowd counted down from 10 until Santa and his special helper, Caroline, a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient who is now in remission, worked their magic to light the tree.
