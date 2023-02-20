First Regional Library is pleased to announce the availability of Transparent Language Online for Libraries, a complete language-learning system with courses and lessons designed to build listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Transparent Language Online allows learners to explore a new language in the comfort of their own home, at the library, or on-the-go.
Through www.firstregional.org, First Regional Library’s cardholders now have unlimited access to more than 110 languages, including English for speakers of over 30 languages. Transparent Language Online for Libraries is packed with pronunciation practice, speech analysis, grammar, writing activities, and vocabulary-building activities. This extensive language-learning program works on virtually any computer or mobile device through a web browser or mobile app.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer Transparent Language to our patrons,” said Lori Barnes, First Regional Library Director. “We are already getting great feedback from people who have been loving using this service to learn a new language. All you need is your library card and PIN to get started!”
To access this service ask a librarian or go to www.firstregional.org.
