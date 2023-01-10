Tractor Supply Company celebrated the grand opening this past weekend of its new Olive Branch store.
“At Tractor Supply, we are passionate about serving the needs of those who enjoy the Out Here lifestyle. Homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others rely on Tractor Supply for a wide assortment of products,” said Stewart Strain, manager of the Olive BranchTractor Supply store. “We’re excited to call Olive Branch home and serve the community with the essentials you need to live life on your own terms. We’re proud to hire our customers as Team Members. As experts in the lifestyle, they bring more value to our customers with every interaction.”
The Garden Center at the Olive Branch store carries top brands including Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Plants, and features an expanded assortment of annuals and perennials, shrubs and decorative plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs. Expert gardeners with years of experience and balcony gardeners alike can find a full range of supplies to get started at the Garden Center. The Garden Center also has the tools to make gardening easier, including pots and planters, fertilizer, soil and gardening hand tools. Other items like greenhouses, lawn tools and equipment, mowers, trimmers, edgers and more can be found for landscaping projects.
The new store also comes equipped with a Pet Wash where pet owners can enjoy a convenient washing station stocked with professional grade equipment and high-quality products. The Pet Wash has elevated wash bays, grooming tables, specialty shampoos, use of brushes, combs and towels as well as a waterproof apron and professional dryer, all for just $9.99.
Customers can also find a wide range of products such as zero turns and riding mowers, equine supplies, power tools, fencing, welding, plants and flowers from leading brands like Proven Winners, Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Southern Living Plant Collection, Encore Azaleas and Knockout Roses; apparel featuring workwear and boots from top brands such as Carhartt, Wrangler, Ariat and Muck Boots; as well as a variety of pet supplies and accessories with toys, beds, collars, leashes and pet food from brands including Purina, Blue Buffalo and Victor; exclusive battery powered and cordless tools, and grilling and grill accessories.
The store offers convenient shopping options including Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery, while earning rewards with Neighbor’s Club.
In addition to being a dependable supplier of essentials for their customers' lifestyles, the Olive BranchTractor Supply values community engagement and is delighted to have the opportunity to support youth education like area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, along with local animal shelters and veterans.
The Olive Branch Tractor Supply store is located at 9920 Ridgeway Industrial Dr and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
