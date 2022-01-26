This week in boys basketball, Northpoint Christian beat Memphis Business Academy at home, 64-50, and won 47-36 against Westminster Academy at home; Olive Branch won at home against Center Hill, 63-55; Lake Cormorant won at Lafayette, 65-43; DeSoto Central won at Lewisburg, 72-57; Southaven won at home against Hernando, 82-46; and Horn Lake won at South Panola, 75-60.
Top performers from the county include Dorian Whitley, who scored 35 points for the DeSoto Central Jaguars; Alijah Jackson who scored 27 points for the Lake Cormorant Gators; Christian Gilliland, who scored 23 points for the Northpoint Trojans; Tanner Burcham, who scored 20 points for the Center Hill Mustangs; Ky Pernell and Jordan Pointer, who each scored 18 points for the Horn Lake Eagles; and Joe Nelson, who scored 17 points for the Lewisburg Patriots;
In girls basketball, Northpoint Christian beat Memphis Business Academy at home, 46-34, and won 34-22 against Westminster Academy at home; Olive Branch won at home against Center Hill in double overtime, 80-74; Lake Cormorant lost at Lafayette, 63-33; DeSoto Central won at Lewisburg, 47-32; Southaven lost at home against Hernando, 50-40; and Horn Lake lost at South Panola, 57-56.
Top performers from the county include Rhema Pegues who scored 40 points for the Olive Branch Conquistadors; Janiya Jones, who scored 24 points for the DeSoto Central Jaguars; Allison Irby, who scored 18 points for the Lewisburg Patriots; Kayleigh Prentiss, who scored 17 points for the Center Hill Mustangs; Indiya Bowen, who scored 17 points for the Horn Lake Eagles; and Jakeria Hawkins, who scored 16 points for the Lake Cormorant Gators.
In boys soccer playoffs, Hernando won at Starkville, 1-0; Center Hill lost at Madison Central, 2-1; Horn Lake lost at home against Tupelo, 1-0; Lewisburg lost at home against Clinton, 1-2; and Lake Cormorant won at Cleveland Central 3-2.
For the second round of playoffs, Hernando will host the Madison Central Jaguars for round two Saturday, Jan. 29 at 4:00 p.m. Lake Cormorant will host the Ridgeland Titans the same day at 6:00 p.m.
In girls soccer playoffs, Southaven lost at Oxford, 6-0); DeSoto Central lost at Madison Central, 5-0; Hernando lost at home against Tupelo in double overtime, 3-2; and Lewisburg lost at home against Clinton, 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.