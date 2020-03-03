The DeSoto Times-Tribune, in an effort to expand legislative and political coverage affecting DeSoto County and Mississippi, has announced a partnership with Y’all Politics as they seek to provide North Mississippi readers with up-to-date, relevant news on Mississippi government and state politics.
“Providing the best political news content to local newspapers throughout Mississippi builds audiences for both Y’all Politics and our partner publications,” Frank Corder, Managing Editor of Y’all Politics said. “For 15 years, we have provided readers across the state with Mississippi focused political news and analysis from the trenches of government and campaigns.”
The partnership will allow DeSoto County residents to read primary source content from Y’all Politics both in print and online at desototimes.com, while providing the DeSoto Times-Tribune with a resource to deliver additional directed news to its readers.
“This is a win for our subscribers," said Bob Bakken, Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune. "We are constantly looking for ways to provide the best news and analysis available, and this is an excellent addition for our readers across DeSoto County.”
Y’all Politics is the longest running and most respected political news and commentary media outlet in the State of Mississippi. Founded in 2004, their original work has been featured in dozens of publications statewide and nationally, and the news site is continually mentioned among the top echelon of political interest media outlets in national publications.
The DeSoto Times-Tribune is the only locally-owned, community newspaper in DeSoto County. Their origins date back to 1839. In 2008, the DeSoto Times Today merged operations with the DeSoto County Tribune, forming the DeSoto Times-Tribune, which is published and distributed every Thursday throughout the county to include the cities of Olive Branch, Southaven, Horn Lake and Hernando, along with the Town of Walls.
Readers can visit Y’all Politics at www.yallpolitics.com and the DeSoto Times-Tribune at www.desototimes.com.