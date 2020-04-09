Olive Branch city officials have set a June public hearing date to consider a tax increment financing (TIF) plan for a large new development, which is being touted as a “new town center” for the city.
Developers with The Cascades are asking for $15 million in TIF revenue bonds to assist in funding installation and construction of infrastructure improvements. The Cascades is located in the southeast quadrant of the U.S. Highway 78/State Highway 305 intersection, which last year was zoned as a Planned Unit Development. Robert L. Barber and Orion Planning + Design are planning The Cascades.
“The TIF helps or assists the developer once they get their project completed and it starts producing revenue,” Mayor Scott Phillips said Tuesday evening. “That’s when it triggers the city’s money to start being paid out as they produce revenues for taxes to the city and that type of thing. We’re just looking for a little more information. It’s a big, big deal.”
The Cascades would be a mixed-use development that would include approximately 740 residential units, including apartments, senior living, and single-family homes. It would also include about 400,000 square feet of commercial space, hotels, and retail opportunities.
Estimates are the project is worth about $240 million in private investment.
Tuesday’s motion to set the public hearing included a requirement that developers provide financial information and history. Aldermen also want to see from the developers who have already committed to being a part of the aggressive project.
“There’s not a lot of risks involved on behalf of the city on the backside of it, it’s all developer risk,” Phillips said. “But, we want to make sure it’s a worthy and well-done project.”
Phillips explained that a TIF is a bond that the city issues. The debt service on the bond is paid with the increase in property taxes and sales taxes that comes off the project. The project helps pay the debt service on the bonds.
Over an aggressive six-year plan, six development districts would be constructed on the land. Among the earliest phases would be a Town Center Zone, fashioned as a traditional main street with multi-story buildings holding shops and offices on the ground floor, and up to 350 loft apartments on the remaining upper floors. Two parking garages will also be part of the Town Center Zone.
Other zones address conventional commercial with retail, an active adult district for senior residential units and services geared to the 55-and-over demographic, a cottage dwelling district and townhouse district, and parks and open space district.
Concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, when asked about the public response to the Civil Emergency declaration in Olive Branch and Gov. Tate Reeves’ Stay At Home order, Phillips said most residents have been supportive.
“You’re always going to have where there may be a group sometimes of 10 or more that you have to tell to break up,” Phillips said. “I know law enforcement had a couple of different calls where people were told that they had to disperse. For the most part, I think everybody’s cooperating.”
The mayor added it’s been challenging to enforce, but the city continues to remind people about not gathering in groups of 10 or more and encouraging residents to stay at home except for essential purposes.
In other action Tuesday, the city’s spring soccer season was canceled with the fields closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the current civil emergency situation. Fees that have already been paid for soccer this spring will be refunded.