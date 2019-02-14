Dr. D. D. Sidhu, MD, is being honored by the Mayor of Hernando for over four decades of hard work and community service in Mississippi. Thursday, Feb. 14th will be proclaimed as Dr. D.D. Sidhu Day which is a well-deserved honor for this dedicated practice of Pediatrics and neonatal services.
Dr. Sidhu has been serving kids and families in DeSoto, Panola and Tate counties for over 40 years. He started his practice on June 1, 1978, in Senatobia and opened a second office in Southaven after Baptist DeSoto Hospital opened its doors. Just this year, he opened a third location in Olive Branch. For nearly two decades, Dr. Sidhu was the only provider of neonatal services in Northwest Mississippi and was practically on-call, every day, seven days a week, for premature babies, high-risk deliveries and all other pediatric illnesses. As a solo practitioner for 18 years, from 1978 through 1996, he never missed an emergent situation or high risk or premature delivery no matter the time of day or night. To this day, Dr. Sidhu will run into patients at the grocery store, the gas station and everywhere in between who say “thanks” for taking care of them; now, oftentimes, his former patients also thank him for caring for their children and grandchildren too.
In addition to being on staff at all local area hospitals, being on the clinical faculty at LeBonheur, UT, and setting up most local hospitals' pediatric and neonatal services, Dr. Sidhu is very active in the community. He is devoted to the well-being of kids, families, and communities in North Mississippi and volunteers his time with the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and its grants committee. Sidhu also volunteers with Excel By 5 in Hernando and most recently by working on veterans affairs and solving the problem of food insecurity and hunger in DeSoto County. While his interests are very focused in Hernando and DeSoto County, he keeps a watchful eye on things happening statewide for Mississippi kids and sits on the board of Kids Count for the state of Mississippi.
Dr. Sidhu just received a special achievement award from the American Academy of Pediatrics for “distinguished service and dedication, tirelessly working in his community to alleviate hunger and improve health and educational outcomes for children and families.” His pediatric offices, DeSoto and Senatobia Children's Clinics, have grown substantially since his solo practice days; Dr. Sidhu’s offices now employ 41 people across northwest Mississippi, in Southaven, Senatobia, and Olive Branch – including 10 care providers. Dr. Sidhu continues to touch countless lives each and every day, and Mississippi is all the better for it.
Dr. Sidhu just achieved a milestone of being in practice in northwest Mississippi for 40 years and it’s a fitting honor that Thursday, Feb. 14th will be declared Dr. D.D. Sidhu Day by Mayoral Proclamation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.