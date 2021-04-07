Two adults and one juvenile who led Southaven Police on a chase that ended near Fairley Park are facing auto burglary charges in connection with a series of car break-ins at a distribution center.
Major Wayne Perkins of the Southaven Police Department said police were called to Vista Distribution Center inside the Stateline Business Park at 8835 Commerce around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding some car break-ins.
As officers responded, the suspect vehicle fled eastbound down Stateline Road. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the suspects refused to stop and led police on a chase.
As the vehicle was approaching Tchulahoma, the suspect driver swerved at at Southaven police car, forcing the patrol car into the guardrail.
Officers continued to pursue the vehicle near Fairley Park in the area of Howard Drive and Vickie Drive in Memphis. The vehicle went off the road into the park and the suspects then bailed out of the vehicle and took off running.
Police apprehended one suspect immediately. Memphis Police Department and investigators were called to the scene to assist.
Police recovered multiple stolen firearms from the vehicle. The suspect vehicle had recently been reported as stolen in Memphis.
A total of three suspects have been taken into custody on multiple charges. Devanta Abston, 22 from Memphis, was charged with auto burglary, felony fleeing, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, receiving stolen property- felony, and possession of a stolen firearm. He also has an outstanding warrant through Southaven for auto burglaries that occurred about a month ago.
Jamal Moore, 18, from Memphis, was charged with auto burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime-felony.
A total of 21 vehicles have been broken in to at 8835 Commerce in Southaven.
