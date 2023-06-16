This weekend, Olive Branch will be hosting the “largest traveling Christian music festival in the state.”
The Light the Way Festival will make its first ever stop in DeSoto County on June 16-17 at Olive Branch City Park.
John Wilson, CEO and founder of Light the Way, was inspired to create his musical ministry in 2016 at a Christian concert.
“Music has a way of entering your heart without your permission,” he told the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
Dozens of popular Christian artists will perform at the traveling event, which will also include a baptism pool, prayer tent, kids zone and food vendors.
Vickie DuPree, CEO of the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce, said the event would be a “great gain for Olive Branch.”
Noting that the city is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, DuPree said the festival “fell perfectly in line” with the sesquicentennial celebration.
“It will allow new people to see our community and contribute to tourism,” said DuPree, who noted that around 200 local volunteers will be giving their time to work at the event.
Wilson noted that this is the first year that Olive Branch will be included in the tour.
“Olive Branch feels like home when you enter the town,” he said. “Everyone is kind and welcoming. It is the perfect place (for the festival).”
Wilson said that he anticipates a large turnout this year.
“Ticket sales are going great,” he said. “We expect to have a large number of walk-ups, so buy your tickets now to save $10 and so you don’t have to wait in line.”
Started in 2017 in Stockton, Mo., the festival quickly grew to include municipalities like Springfield, Mo., Ozark, Mo., Washington, D.C., Dallas, Texas, Broken Arrow, Okla.
Gates open today and Saturday at 3 p.m.
For ticket information, go to lightthewayministry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.