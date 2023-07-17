This past weekend, Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake, hosted a very special event for families with primarily Title 1 school children who might not have been able to afford basic supplies for their kids. The “Backpack Giveaway” was held Saturday and was attended by over 1,100 participants.
According to Jenna Kern, Director of the Desoto County Dream Center, “this was just the second time we've had over 1,000 participants. And we're proud to be able to help families meet the needs of their school age children with basic supplies – paper, pencils and pens, and backpacks – which every child must have today.
“Some families are economically unable to afford the things their children need, and rather than see the little ones not able to have the things their classmates have, we were blessed that the Homer Skelton Foundation stepped-up and helped us by supplying the materials the children have need of. Their generous contribution made the event possible, and we're very grateful to them.”
Two long lines of families gathered long before the event commenced at 10 a.m., everyone standing patiently in the hot summer morning heat.
Vendors set up tents and tables, a bounce house play area, along with face painting, hot dogs, “tattoos”, snow cones and drinks.
Several Dream Center volunteers – over 200 in all – accompanied the kids through the rows of items, where each child was allowed to choose what they wanted, including their own backpack color and style from the hundreds available.
The staff also touched the lives of the kids and their families in more than one way. Each one and his family was prayed over which, from the tears of the parents, made them know that the Desoto County Dream Center's concern for Title 1 kids was very real, very deep, and very sincere.
The Desoto County Dream Center is a nonprofit organization that is Christ-centered and dedicated to those in the community with not only food and clothing, but also healthcare and educational help.
Said Kern, “We believe that people and families can thrive with just a little help when they don't have the resources to meet the needs of their children. And so, (the Desoto County Dream Center) steps in to do what we can to assist them. We believe in helping families “dream again” by offered not just a handout, but a helping hand-up in all areas of life that include the fundamentals of food, education, clothing and quality healthcare.”
And those families who worried that supplies might run out before they got to the head of line, were glad to find that there was more than enough for everyone who came. Words of gratitude were forthcoming from parents of every nationality and race, in their native languages and in English.
