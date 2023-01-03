Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork this morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco
retires at the end of this year.
“I’m excited to officially begin my campaign for Sheriff,” Tuggle remarked. “I’m running for Sheriff to use my 30 years’ experience in law enforcement to keep DeSoto County safe. My top priority is fighting violent crime,” stated Tuggle.
Tuggle is a Hernando native. He joined the United States Marine Corps after high school. He
earned the Combat Action Ribbon and Navy Achievement Medal while deployed to the Middle
East in 1991. Tuggle worked for the Hernando Police Department after serving in the Marine Corps. He later graduated from Trooper School with honors, earned several promotions, and graduated from the FBI National Academy.
Tuggle served as Executive Officer for theMississippi Department of Public Safety in Governor Barbour’s administration. Tuggle plans to draw on his 30 years’ experience in law enforcement to keep DeSoto County
citizens safe from criminals. His plans as Sheriff include:
• Make fighting violent crime our top priority
• Target criminals from Memphis who try to infiltrate DeSoto County
• Ensure our kids are safe in DeSoto County Schools
• Provide professional law enforcement and maintain strong community relations
• Cooperate with city, state, and federal law enforcement partners, including ICE
• Recruit highly qualified deputies: on the street, in the schools, and in the jail
• Maintain strong financial controls to ensure Sheriff’s department operates within budget
Tuggle retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol last year. He owns and operates a law enforcement consulting business where he teaches executive leadership, law enforcement ethics, and professional development across the country. Tuggle is a Life Member of the National Rifle Association and serves on the outreach committee. He is married to his high school sweetheart,
Linda, and they are the parents of Courtney.
Tuggle is proud to have earned the endorsement of Sheriff Bill Rasco and other Republican leaders across Mississippi. The Republican Primary election is August 8. More information is available at ThomasTuggleForSheriff.org and on Facebook at ThomasTuggleForSheriff.
