Doug Cooke learned to play the piano because of Jerry Lee Lewis.
The Memphis-based rocker fell in love with the rock n’ roll legend’s music after seeing the 1989 movie “Great Balls of Fire,” and practically wore out the soundtrack listening to the songs over and over again.
“He is the sole reason I wanted to play the piano,” Cooke said. “I saw the movie and loved the songs. I went back two nights later and saw it again. I said, ‘I want to be able to do that.’”
Cooke started buying all of Lewis’s records on Sun that he recorded in Memphis back in the 1950s and box sets of his music so he could learn to play like his music idol.
“I was just fascinated by him,” Cooke said. “I wanted to be able to play that stuff.”
Cooke never dreamed that 30 years later he would be sitting at “the Killer’s” piano at the Lewis Ranch in Nesbit, playing Jerry Lee’s songs live to an audience on Facebook.
Last Sunday, Cooke jammed along with a band that included 12 year-old Finley Watkins on piano and guitar, Fred Norman, the house drummer at Jerry Lee Lewis Cafe & Honky Tonk on Beale Street, on drums, and bassist Ray Gann, who toured with Jerry Lee in the 1990s, for a live fundraising event called “Rockin at the Ranch.”
The event raised money for the upkeep of the Lewis Ranch, which recently re-opened to public tours, and was streamed live on Facebook. The show was seen by more than 200 Jerry Lee Lewis fans worldwide.
“We received such a great response,” said Kelly Chelette, who runs the tours. “Jerry Lee has fans all over the world and it was great to be able to give everyone a sneak peek inside the home of a legend while enjoying his music.”
The Lewis Ranch, located at 1595 Malone Road, has been Jerry Lee’s home for over 40 years. Although not his primary residence any more, Lewis and his wife Judith still use it as a retreat and love dropping in occasionally to greet fans who take the tour.
The home sits on 35 wooded acres overlooking a lake and features a piano shaped swimming pool, which was recently restored. Visitors to the Ranch get to see various rooms inside that house Jerry Lee’s collection of Gold Records and other memorabilia showcasing his illustrious career.
Chelette said she was looking for an idea that would generate some buzz with fans about the grand re-opening of tours when Cooke, who she has known for over 10 years, suggested doing a live show.
“It was actually Doug’s idea,” Chelette said. “He suggested a live Facebook show for fun to raise money.”
Cooke said a musician friend in California, Neil Morrow, started performing live shows in his driveway to entertain his neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic which became an instant hit.
“Kelly and I were watching one of Neil’s shows on an iPad and I said ‘you should do a driveway show from out at the Ranch,’” Cooke said. “We could get Ray (Gann), Finey, and Freddie (Norman)and it would be fun and give a little attention to the Lewis Ranch.”
Chelette spoke to Jerry Lee and Judith about the idea and received their blessing to put on a live show in the den at the Ranch.
As an added incentive, Jerry Lee and Judith graciously donated personal items that were raffled off which included a 1960s shirt worn by Jerry Lee, one of his tobacco pipes, copies of his 2006 “Last Man Standing” album on compact disc, and stamped autographed photos of Jerry Lee from Wild Child Photography.
Fans from as far away as Scotland, Norway, England, Russia, and The Netherlands tuned in to the show and bought tickets to show their support. The money raised will go toward upkeep of the Ranch.
“It’s an older house, built in 1967,” Chelette said. “So there are always repairs and things that need to be replaced.”
Finley Watkins, a 12 year-old Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis tribute artist from Bernie, Missouri, said it was a huge honor for him to play at the Ranch.
Watkins wore his new jacket, “The Killer,” which he bought from Lansky Bros. 126 in Memphis. Lansky’s was famous for outfitting Jerry Lee and other rock n’ roll legends in the 1950s. He opened the show on piano then backed Cooke on guitar.
“Jerry Lee inspired me to want to learn to play the piano,” Watkins said. “I was so glad Kelly invited me. The Lewis Ranch is such a historic place. The tour is amazing. I’ve gotten to do that, and everybody should do it. And it felt amazing to know that people all over the world were watching it. It was just so much fun.”
Watkins is a particular favorite of Jerry Lee and Judith.
“Jerry Lee and Judith have been so nice to me and so encouraging,” Watkins said.
Praise poured in from fans who commented on how much they enjoyed Cooke’s singing and piano playing.
“He is a talented, well respected Jerry Lee Lewis fan,” Chelette said. “I have received so many responses from fans asking when he will be back.”
Cooke said he was grateful for the opportunity and still can’t believe that he got to sing his idol’s songs on Jerry Lee’s own piano surrounded by all the music history at the Ranch.
“It was incredible,” Cooke said. “I mean, I was playing HIS piano in HIS den, in the shadow of all of HIS Gold Records. I feel lucky to be here. The Ranch has so much history and Jerry Lee is so larger than life. To walk around and see all of the historic photos from his career, you feel Jerry Lee in every room. That’s pretty cool.
“And to play with Finley and Freddie and Ray Gann, who was playing the first time I saw Jerry Lee in 1991, it was amazing and I was glad to be able to do it.”
Chelette said she knew that fans would also love Finley, and that he would be a perfect fit with Cooke and the band.
“Finley is amazing as well,” Chelette said. “I met him six years ago with his mother at a Jerry Lee Lewis fan party. I introduced him to Mr. and Mrs. Killer and of course they took an immediate liking to him.He’s 12 years old and I don’t think there is an instrument he can’t play. Doug, Freddie and Ray have played together live in the past. I knew with Finley they would all sound great together.”
Judith, or “Mrs. Killer" as she is known to fans, made an appearance during the show with "Little Jerry Lee," Jerry's dog, and thanked fans for tuning in and supporting the Ranch.
"We are doing this for Jerry," Judith said. "Jerry's ranch means the world to him. This is what he's always wanted, to let the fans come and see his ranch."
Mrs.Lewis added afterwards that she thought the show was a big success.
“It was wonderful to have,” Judith said. “Rocking at the Ranch went very well. The Killer was thrilled with it.”
Chelette said she would love to host another live event at the Ranch - with Judith and Jerry Lee’s blessings - of course.
“Absolutely,” Chelette said. “Doug and the fellas are very eager to play another.”
