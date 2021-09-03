The fan favorite summer music series, Sunset on the Square, in Hernando has been brought back as the Hometown Headliners.
Hernando Main Street and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sibonie Swatzyna said the fall music series is a continuation of peaked interest from the summer music series.
“This event is the first time we’ve done a fall music series,” said Swatzyna. “Normally it’s just in June, this is our first one in September. We just wanted to see if it works and see how everybody likes it. This may be something we do every year.”
Swatzyna said the response and attendance during the summer was high on Thursday nights. The outdoor venue was more amenable in light of ongoing COVID restrictions nationwide, she said.
“We’re all about community,” said Swatzyna. “We just want to build on that and everybody loves the square.”
Donna Turner, membership services coordinator for Hernando Main Street and Chamber of Commerce, said the inaugural event will be attractive for many reasons.
“I think it’s great because it’s where everybody can come,” said Turner. “It’s open, the kids can run around, it’s safe, very family oriented.”
Rodell McCord, a native of Memphis and resident of Holly Springs, frequents Memphis area music venues. The Rodell McCord Band was first in the inaugural fall music series.
“We frequent Beale Street, Tin Roof,” said McCord. “We play four or five nights a week...I play at 10th Inning Bar & Grill in Southaven every Thursday night. Except for tonight of course. The band stays pretty busy, we’ve been together for about four years now. We play traditional and new country, blues and some classic rock.”
The band appeared in 2019 and performed during Sunset on the Square in what McCord described as a hot day and an “ocean of people.”
“I’ve played in Hernando quite a bit but this is the second time I’ve done anything on the courthouse square,” said McCord, who has family in DeSoto County. “I used to play at Catfish Blues a lot back when they were open.”
Engaging with fans is a favorite of McCord when he is on the road.
“I love to see people singing along with me,” McCord said. “I love to see smiles on people’s faces and when kids react to what I do. They seem to like what I do (on stage) quite a bit.”
McCord invites music lovers to check out his band on social media.
“Check out my band on Facebook, Rodell McCord Live,” McCord said. “We play all around town and you’ll like what we do.”
Aven Brower, of Hernando, was in attendance with her family, including two children. Brower’s family, like many others, camped out on the courthouse lawn with collapsible chairs, blankets and snacks.
“We started coming to these in 2019 and we brought our children every time,” said Brower. “We party rock from seven to nine and love the hometown feel.”
Brower said she was glad the music on the square event was continuing through September.
“I warned my son’s teacher today. ‘I apologize for tomorrow but you only live once and we are going to go to the square tonight,’” said Brower. “If they’re tired at school tomorrow, well, they have a lot of years of school ahead of them.”
Sponsors for the event were Community Bank, The Rebel 95.3 & Guess FM and DeSoto Times-Tribune.
