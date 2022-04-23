With the ringing of a bell, Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson declared the Hernando Farmer’s Market officially open for the season.
Crowds packed the Square on Saturday and enjoyed the mild sunny day to browse the various vendors and pick up everything from home made food items, to pottery, milk, seedling plants, as well arts and craft items.
Johnson said it was great to see people out in public again enjoying themselves after having been cooped up because of the pandemic.
“Everybody is always excited to have the farmers market open back up,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of the opening of spring for Hernando. And we’re excited that everybody is out here today.”
Billy Ray Brown, owner of Brown Dairy Farm, said he loves being a vendor at the Farmer’s Market. They bring hundreds of gallons of milk from the farm in Oxford as well as meats from their butcher shop.
“We’ve been coming here for about 13 or 14 years,” Brown said. “This is a phenomenal market for us. A lot of times we sell out of milk. Sometimes its hard to keep up.”
Several market-goers even walked home with new additions to their families. DeSoto County Animal Services held a pet adoption and several shelter puppies and kittens found forever homes.
“They need all the love they can get,” said Kaila Hall. “We brought six puppies and five kittens. We already adopted three puppies and it isn’t even noon.”
The Farmer’s Market shared the Square with DeSoto County’s Earth Day festivities along with DeSoto Arts Festival.
“We’re always happy to host that in Hernando,” Johnson said. “It’s a great partnership. They go hand in hand.”
Earth Day started in 1970 and is held annually worldwide every April 22. The event marks the anniversary of the modern environmental movement and is a day of support for protecting the shared environment.
Ray Laughter, DeSoto County Environmental Services/Parks and Greenways Director, said this is the 12th year the county has held an Earth Day Celebration.
The event had vendors from over 50 organizations.
“It’s a great event,” Laughter said. “I don’t think we have ever had this many vendors before. We have some really awesome displays here this year.”
District 3 County Supervisor Ray Denison encouraged residents to do all they can to keep DeSoto County clean and beautiful.
“We want all of our citizens to know that we have been having clean up days and have collection areas where they can drop off rubbish and even hazardous waste,” Denison said.
Mississippi Soil and Water Conservation Commission brought its “Soil Tunnel” to the Square. The inflatable tunnel explains the different layers of soil on the outside then allows people to go underground and see what’s below the soil.
“It’s a great visual,” said natural resources specialist Robin Tisdale. We bring it to schools and a lot of events like this. When they go inside they can see trash bags and water bottles that have been buried and we tell them why it’s important to recycle. And also animals like moles. I always tell people that even though we don’t want moles in our yard, they are actually good because they aerate the soil.”
University of Memphis Education & Outreach Department brought along its mobile water science museum “Water on Wheels” which explains the water cycle, where our drinking water comes from, and the Memphis Aquifer.
“It’s very interactive,” said Dr. Brian Waldron, director of U of M Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research. “You push buttons and learn things like how many gallons of water it takes to make a pair of pants. It has been fun seeing parents read the material and kids interacting.”
Waldron said DeSoto County gets its water from the Memphis Aquifer, one of the most clean sources of water in the U.S. He stressed the importance of conserving water.
“The things that people can do in their homes are things like turning off the water when you brush your teeth and to not take a one hour shower. We encourage people to just be conservation-minded.”
