Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Primary Stroke Center Certification.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The certification recognizes health care organizations that demonstrate continuous compliance with its clinical performance standards across the continuum of care for Primary Stroke Center. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
“Receiving the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval is a great endorsement and reinforces what I already know — we have an outstanding stroke team who cares about patients,” said Brian Hogan, CEO/administrator of Baptist DeSoto. “I am proud of our stroke team at Baptist DeSoto and all that they do to ensure we provide excellent care to the community.”
Baptist Desoto underwent a rigorous, on-site review on June 3, 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated the hospital’s compliance with related certification standards, including program management, door-to-CT scan times, how quickly patients received thrombolytic medication, and the delivery and facilitation of quality clinical care. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted on-site observations and interviews.
“Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Baptist Desoto for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
Baptist DeSoto’s stroke team includes several departments — emergency services, nursing, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, therapy and more. The team meets monthly to analyze stroke data, troubleshoot areas that need improvement and collaborate on best care practices. The multidisciplinary team provides a complete picture of stroke care in the hospital.
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States, including hospitals and health care organizations that provide ambulatory and office-based surgery, behavioral health, home health care, laboratory and nursing care center services. An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.