The DeSoto Times-Tribune is looking for a motivated college student who wants to gain experience working at one of Mississippi’s oldest newspapers. As the only print newspaper published in the county, DeSoto County residents rely on the Times-Tribune for their news. At The DeSoto Times-Tribune, we aim to provide our community with comprehensive coverage on the topics that matter most. Be a part of important local journalism, while also gaining experience in a professional newsroom and getting published clips of your original work.
This intern will be responsible for weekly stories and photo assignments and will learn more about the editorial process, all the way from writing a story to copy editing to designing the page layouts.
An intern at the DeSoto Times-Tribune will be motivated, responsible and be able to meet deadlines.
Duties:
Motivated, responsible, reliable and able to meet deadlines
Work with editors to produce news and business & culture stories on assignment
Take photos and video content for print paper and online outlets
Assist with twice-weekly e-newsletter production
Requirements:
Studying journalism, communications, English or political science is preferred, but all majors are welcome to apply.
Experience in the Google Suite and Adobe Creative Cloud is a plus.
Knowledge of AP style
Knowledge of WordPress is preferred but not required
Reliable transportation
This internship is unpaid, but we can provide college credit and can cover mileage.
While we have ideas about the ideal candidate, we’re open to hearing from applicants of all kinds. If you think you would be a good fit for this internship but may not fit some of the requirements, we’d still like to hear from you. This role is flexible, and we’re willing to work with our interns — whether in scheduling, duties or goals.
This internship can start immediately, and the timeline will be discussed to fit each intern’s schedule best.
If you’re interested in applying for this internship, submit your resume, a cover letter and some of your best writing samples, along with any other relevant work or information. Email your application materials to erin@dttclick.com with “INTERN” in the subject line.
