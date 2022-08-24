During the summer of 2021, Mike Kistler placed a flyer on the wall of Sweet Lorraine's Guitar Shop in the Hernando Square, looking for a drummer. Riley Bittel and his brother Reece took a flyer tab with a phone number and took a chance.
That phone call changed their lives.
With Mike Kistler on guitar and vocals, Reece Bittel on bass and backup vocals, and Riley Bittel on drums, they joined forces to form the alternative band called "The Current Situation." Their first gig was in August 2021 at Coffee Central in Hernando. Carson Langdon joined a few months later on rhythm guitar and backup vocals.
Now a year later, they are playing gigs in Memphis, taking the stage at Hi Tone, Growler's and more. Don't expect to hear many cover songs. Their set includes about 25 originals written by Mike. When not on stage, they are in the recording studio preparing to release their first album. At concerts you will hear fans shout out to the band to play "Around & Around," "I Need You Here," and "Redacted."
This Saturday, August 27, The Current Situation release their newest single "Around and Around" and are hosting a concert in DeSoto County. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Bridgetown Community Center, 2645 Itasca Drive, Nesbit. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.