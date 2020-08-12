The DeSoto County coroner disputed the validity of state health department statistics and said that fear of the virus is more dangerous than the virus itself in a Facebook post that has been shared over 3,500 times.
In the 654-word post, Josh Pounders, who has been the county coroner since January 2018, said that he believed people without training have been stirring fears about the dangers of COVID-19. The fears surrounding the pandemic have been so powerful, he said in the post, it has caused a drastic increase in cardiovascular and pulmonary-related deaths.
“I see on a daily basis in the last few months many facebook google experts and politicians with politically driven agendas driven by money reporting information that is twisted and false to the public,” Pounders said in the post. “Stress causes high blood pressure and high blood pressure with heart disease or vascular disease cause heart attacks and strokes.”
In the post, he noted that the largest group of deaths in DeSoto County in July was from cardiac and pulmonary issues.
Pounders has training as a registered nurse, but top experts in hospitals said his claims are opinions and are not rooted in science or evidence.
Pounders declined to be interviewed for this article.
“I think it’s fairly unlikely that we will see actual proof that misinformation about COVID… led to an increase in mortality,” Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist who works at the Baptist Memorial Hospital system, said, adding that Pounders’ assertion that stress from COVID-19 would cause a drastic increase in deaths is “a link of logic that is very difficult to make from scientific data.”
Threlkeld suggested that some of the increased levels of cardiac and pulmonary deaths could be from COVID-19, which has been documented as causing serious, sometimes fatal symptoms that affect the heart and lungs.
Dr. Carl Sanchez, the president of the medical staff at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, also disagreed with the assertion that the fear around the virus was being overblown.
“I believe there is a lot of fear in the general public,” he said. “I would say those fears are justified.”
Sanchez said that there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the virus, highlighting the new symptoms that are emerging in some patients as more time is spent studying the ways the virus presents itself in the infected.
“We are truly seeing sick patients in the hospital,” he said.
Sanchez and Threlkeld agreed that fear could be dangerous to the general public if it kept people from seeking medical treatment when they need it — a point Pounders made in his post.
“If you do have symptoms, if you do have issues, reach out to your physician,” Sanchez said, adding that it is important to follow the advice of a trusted physician over what is circulated throughout social media.
Threlkeld also said that staying home when needing medical attention is not the best way to remain safe during a pandemic.
“That can be catastrophic and quite unfortunate,” Threlkeld said. “The hospital is a pretty safe place to be as a patient.”
In previous Facebook posts, Pounders attributed the small number of COVID-19 deaths to “great local health care.”
More, though, he suggested that media outlets and politicians were causing an inflated fear of the virus, which has caused over 160,000 deaths in the United States so far, according to several reporting institutions.
Pounders said that it was more than just the fears that were being inflated, though. He suggested that the number of deaths from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) — and even his own office — were inflated throughout the process.
“Some of these deaths the person was (positive) for covid but had no symptoms of covid prior to death but died of other medical problems,” he said. “The department of health demands that these deaths be called a covid death and reports them as only that without reporting that many of them were terminal prior to a (positive) test.”
This claim was strongly denied by the MSDH, which had guidelines different than those described in Pounders’ post. The updated guidelines from the MSDH were posted in May, according to the department’s website.
“If COVID-19 was unrelated to the cause of death and not a contributing factor, it should not be included in Part I or II of the death certificate,” the MSDH guideline for completing death certificates, says.
Death certificates have multiple lines for different contributing causes of death. If something contributed more to someone’s death in the physician’s opinion, it is listed higher on the certificate.
“It is ridiculous to suggest that the MSDH tells coroners what to do regarding their diagnosis of death. I found the coroner’s comments article utterly unfounded and damaging to those working on the frontlines to fight COVID-19 and the many Mississippians who need to have accurate information,” Liz Sharlot, the director of the office of communications at the MSDH said in a statement.
Sharlot said that the department has addressed the assertion that people dying from causes other than COVID-19 would be included in the coronavirus death count.
“I don’t feel there is a need to conduct any interviews when the DeSoto County coroner is not a doctor of any kind and our State Health Officer is one of the leading infectious diseases specialists in the country and not only an MD, but also an MPH,” Sharlot said in the statement.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer mentioned in Sharlot’s statement, addressed Pounders’ post in a statewide press conference on Monday, saying that rumors about inflated death counts have been disproven.
Dr. Threlkeld said he had not heard any misinformation about COVID-19 as a cause of death on death certificates.
“I’m not aware of physicians who are saying something is a COVID (death) when it is not,” he said.
Threlkeld also mentioned that, though the data is complicated and somewhat uncertain as it is first reported, it is also possible that some deaths are caused by COVID-19 but not reported as coronavirus deaths.
“It could be a very long time before we understand how accurate these cases are,” he said, adding that people who are counted in the coronavirus death count “probably wouldn’t have died if they didn’t contract COVID-19.”
Pounders said he did not want his post to take away from any lives lost during the pandemic but also said in multiple posts that most people could likely go back to work without harm, adding that the fear of the virus has come from news media and politicians.
Threlkeld did not share Pounders’ certainty about most people being safe from the virus.
“It affects different groups and different populations in different ways with different severities,” Threlkeld said. “Make no mistake: young people also die from this.”
Threlkeld and Sanchez both said that there is still a lot of uncertainty about the virus, especially with cooler months coming, when influenza cases rise.
“It’s really hard to say how things are going to happen until they start happening,” Sanchez said.
