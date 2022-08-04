Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years.
From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
“I have people who come from St. Louis, Jackson, Tupelo, Tunica, and Clarksdale,” Ferlock said. “They know who to come to.”
Customers come to see him when they want the best selection of locally grown watermelons, peas, and tomatoes. But you can also find everything from onions to okra, peaches and squash, canned preserves, and even pork rinds.
Ferlock grows his own tomatoes and peas, but gets the rest of his produce from area farmers.
“Most of it is locally grown,” Fetlock said. “I grow some of it myself - the tomatoes, cucumbers, okra, and beans.”
The beans are a family specialty. Ferlock has been around farms since he was six years old and gets his green thumb from his mother and father. His grandfather told him the secret to farming was to keep the soil tilled, keep your crops watered, and to keep them chopped from weeds.
He gets help selecting the best watermelons though from his friend, Jimmy Lewis Connor, who is also an old farm boy.
Connor said the best way to select the right melon is to look at the stripping to make sure it is a deep green, then check the yellow spot where the melon laid on the ground so that it is a creamy yellow color, and, of course, to give each melon a good thump. A ripe melon, he said, will have a deep, hollow sound. An under-ripe or an over-ripe melon will have a dull sound.
“It’s not an old wive’s tale,” Connor said. “It’s the truth.”
Ferlock said he usually sets up shop around 6:30 a.m. and greets customers six days a week from this spot. He calls it a day usually around 5 or 6 p.m.
“I don’t want any other spot,” Ferlock said.
Asked how he handles the days when the mercury often climbs into the high 90s and feels like it’s over 100 degrees, Ferlock said he’s used to the heat.
“I used to work in a steel factory over in Olive Branch,” Ferlock said. “Now that’s hot!”
