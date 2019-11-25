Most municipalities and DeSoto County Government offices will have a holiday schedule this week because of Thanksgiving, including for waste collection.
Waste collection will be on a holiday schedule, which in some cases will mean no collection on Thursday, with Thursday’s pick up happening on Friday and Friday’s scheduled pick up taking place on Saturday this week only.
For residents in the unincorporated areas of DeSoto County, Waste Pro USA will not service on Thanksgiving Day and service will also be one day later for the remainder of the Thanksgiving week, according to County Director of Environmental Services Ray Laughter.
DeSoto County will not offer curbside rubbish and debris collection either Thursday or Friday, Nov. 28-29. The county rubbish facility on West Sandidge Road in Olive Branch will be closed both days, Thursday and Friday, as well. The pit will be open on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 7:30 a.m.-12 noon.
Metal, Ewaste, and Tire Recycle drop off services are available during operating hours.
Residents in DeSoto County cities should check with their city offices for specific details about waste collection during the Thanksgiving week. Laughter said questions about county services should be directed to the county website, desotocountyms.gov, or call his office at 662-469-8152 or 662-469-8000.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.