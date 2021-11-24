Twenty families in Olive Branch were the recipients of Thanksgiving good will by having their home water service restored.
The city of Olive Branch announced Wednesday that Mayor Ken Adams received a call from the American Veterans Restoration, an Olive Branch based company that wanted to help families in need.
The company paid $5,000 in delinquent water bills for ten families and another ten families from having their service turned off during the Thanksgiving holiday.
American Veterans Restoration specializes in home restoration after fire, mold, reconstruction, and water damage. They reportedly did not know any of the recipients, but wanted to help others in need during the holiday season.
The city of Olive Branch thanked American Veterans Restoration. Adams stated that acts of kindness like this is another reason why the city of Olive Branch is recognized each year as one of the best places to live and raise a family.
