Two juveniles were arrested Thursday for threatening violence at Olive Branch High School.
According to authorities, officers with Olive Branch Police Department investigated the threats and were able to identify the two juveniles responsible.
Police did not provide any specifics regarding the nature of the threats.
The youths, whose names have not been released, were charged with making terroristic threats.
Olive Branch Police Department said Superintendent Cory Uselton, Principal Jacob Stripling, faculty, and staff at the school cooperated thoroughly with the investigation.
"The Mayor, City Officials, and the Olive Branch Police Department are dedicated to providing for the security and safety of all the students, faculty, and staff of our city schools," the department said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.