A teenager is facing a murder charge in the death of a DeSoto County resident early on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Fifteen-year-old Joshua Michael Easley of rural Hernando is held at the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center on the felony murder charge. Easley is being held there without bond pending a court date.
Officials accuse Easley of killing 63-year-old Kelly Gene Daniel inside Daniel’s home on Allen Road near the Tate County line early the morning of Jan. 2.
Reports are that Easley left with Daniel’s car, which deputies found with him inside at the intersection of Getwell and Holly Springs roads. Easley was arrested and then booked in the jail facility about 5 a.m. that morning.
The Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the case.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.