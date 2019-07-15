Police have released more details surrounding the death of a 14-year-old teenager found lying in a Southaven intersection with a gunshot wound last Wednesday.
Police identified the juvenile as Christopher Cooper of Memphis. During the investigation, they found that Cooper, along with Joshua Fletcher, Justin Williams and Ashley Lutts, was involved in a home invasion that took place at 830 Tuscany Way and determined that Cooper was shot by the homeowner during the home invasion. Cooper was found lying in the intersection of Tuscany Way and Surrey Lane, the victim of a gunshot wound.
Fletcher, Williams and Lutts are under arrest in connection with the shooting. Fletcher, 25, of Memphis and Williams, 30, of Memphis have been charged with burglary-home invasion and capital murder. Williams is currently in custody in Arkansas awaiting extradition to Mississippi. Lutts, 19, of Selmer, Tennessee has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.
Police said that the investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be pending.
Brent Walker is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.