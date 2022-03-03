Representatives from First Horizon Bank were on hand Thursday afternoon at the DeSoto County Board of Education meeting to celebrate teachers.
Rachel Elizabeth Jenne' was recognized in January as Teacher of the Year while 42 of her colleagues were recognized as teachers of the year.
Nikki Gurley, Client Specialist; Michael Parker, North Mississippi Market President; Chris Canoy, Senior Vice President, Community Banker, all with First Horizon present classroom cash and goody bags to teachers for their dedication to teaching. First Horizon is a the district's sponsor for the Teacher of the Year Program.
"We're proud to sponsor this year's program," said Parker. "We're proud to work with (Superintendent Cory Uselton) and Miss (Community Outreach Coordinator Geri) Hill. We want to tell you guys congratulations and thank you for all you do."
Parker also thanked the board for allowing First Horizon to be the bank of choice for the DeSoto County School District.
A $5,000 check was donated from the bank to each teacher's classroom with each teacher receiving around $100.
"The overall Teacher of the Year, Rachael Jenne', received $500 for being the overall winner," Parker said.
Teachers also received First Horizon gift bags with items from Chick-fil-a, First Horizon and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Teachers of the Year are: Teri Lynn Gordon, CTC-West; Emily Adams, GES; Jamie Berryhill, CTC-East; Gloria Menifield, SIS; James Bradley Ward, DCAC; Tara Jones Thornton, SMS; Hannah Patrick, Magnolia; Rebecca Anne Kimbrough, SHS; Audra Young, HES; Kristi Hall, DCPS; Monica Tingle, HHES; Kenny Myrick, DCES; Stephanie H. Brown, OGCES, Tiffany Dale Lyles, PHES; Chelsea Paige Lacker, HMS; Rachel Elizabeth Jenne', DCMS; Emily Barnes, HHS; Elizabeth Bass, DCHS; Deanna Cole, HLES; Amber Marie Lopez, CHES; Holly Lynn Johnson, SOES; Betsy Hataway, OES; Kena Harris, HLIS; Kristi Owensby, CHMS; Abigail Legge, HLMS; Kylie Hill, CHHS; Jesse Thomason, HLHS; Karla Alfaro, WES; Jessica Malone, LCES; Meloney Beasley, LCMS; Megan Elizabeth Martin, LCHS; Brandy M. Terry, LPS; Molly Malone Gates, LES; Jessica Stephan, LIS; David Byrd, LMS; Allison Tuo Stanford, LHS; Heather Boland, OBES; Sarah Flanigan, CES; Brianna Hopkins, OBIS; Shorranda Lasha Mays, OBMS; Glen Chapman, OBHS; Melinda Skinner, SES; and Lindsey Klepzig, HSES.
