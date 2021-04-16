A former teacher's assistant in DeSoto County is facing a child molestation charge.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department arrested Amy Craft, 48, on April 15, and charged her with molesting - touching a child for lustful purposes.
According to DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on a routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. in front of Center Hill School on Kirk Road in Olive Branch. The Duputy approached the vehicle and found Craft with a 16 year-old inside the vehicle.
Craft is being held without bond in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center pending a court appearance and is possibly facing additional charges in other jurisdictions.
DeSoto County Schools is cooperating fully with the investigation.
