DeSoto County Schools delayed classes one week, but teachers and students continue creating and recreating plans for an uncertain fall semester.
Student-athletes are still hard at work preparing for seasons still hanging in the balance, and teachers rush to learn new software and classroom procedures.. Classes will now start on Aug. 17, with practices for most fall sports beginning earlier this week.
Cindy Steve, a parent whose son will be a senior at Lake Cormorant High School, said that her son’s plans for his football career were what made her decide to send him back into school this year.
“He cannot do virtual learning his senior year because if he isn’t in attendance, he can’t play football,” Steve said. “I’m concerned for his health and wellbeing, but he’s hoping to get a football scholarship.”
Steve said that she and her son are both worried about his return to school, but she felt like their family didn’t have any other option. “He’d probably do virtual (school) if it weren’t for football.”
Steve said she’s frustrated with the contradictions she has noticed in different state guidelines for returning to school, and other activities.
“From a parent’s perspective, I don’t quite get it. How is it OK to go to Walmart, but not go to church, but we’re going to put 500 kids into a lunchroom together?” Steve said her son is conflicted about returning, as he wants to keep some members of his family who are immunocompromised safe.
“He’s such a social butterfly, and he enjoys going to school and the camaraderie with his team. He struggled with the decision for himself, but they made it for him,” Steve said. She said that student-athletes whose parents decided to have their children do full distance learning were all sent home from team workouts.
Although the MHSAA return-to-play guidelines allow students who are taking virtual classes to participate in extracurricular activities, DeSoto County Schools does not allow this, as outlined in their return-to-learn plan.
The district’s return-to-learn plan has continued to change as new information has become available. Though all schools were originally set to open on Monday, Aug. 10, several factors led to a change in the plan for students to return to classrooms, whether virtually or in person.
On the day the delay was announced, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced they would waive up to 10 days of the state’s 180-day instructional requirement for schools who delay their original start date. In order to qualify for this waiver, schools must delay their opening. The delay will give DeSoto County Schools 173 days of instruction for the school year.
Gov. Tate Reeves required some school districts — not including DeSoto County Schools — to delay classes for 7th-12th grades. He also recommended that all other districts delay classes, though they were not required to do so by the order.
“The major obstacle at that point was the 180 day requirement,” Superintendent Cory Uselton said in an interview after the announcement.
Thursday was the final day for the district to take advantage of the waiver from the state board of education.
“There was no way we could turn that offer down because we do need some extra flexibility in a school year like this one,” Uselton said. “We felt like it was in the best interest of the school district to take that offer.”
Although classes were delayed district-wide, sports teams are still working hard this week and practicing regularly as they remain hopeful for the fall season. While the Mississippi High School Activities Association has released guidelines for conducting fall sports safely, the question about how the seasons will take place remains.
In July, the MHSAA announced that the fall sports seasons, including volleyball, cross country, swimming and football, would be delayed for two weeks from their original start date. Cross country, swimming and volleyball teams could begin practicing Aug. 10, and football on Aug. 17.
Also outlined in the school district’s updated plan are new dates for staff development and the start of the spring semester.
The first Staff Development Day will be on Nov. 3 and the second on Jan. 4. The first day of the spring semester was pushed back one day, to Jan. 5.
Uselton emphasized how different this year would be from any before it for the school system, saying the extra time would allow both teachers and parents to further prepare for distance learning.
“We’re all first-year educators right now,” he said.
Log In
