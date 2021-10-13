Tanger Outlets Memphis today announced the recipients of the 2021 TangerKIDS Grants as Desoto Central Elementary School, Shadow Oaks Elementary School, Southaven Intermediate School, Greenbrook Elementary School and Pleasant Hill Elementary School.
The TangerKIDS Grants program provides funding for schools in the community to further support the education and future of the local youth. Since 1996, Tanger Outlets through the TangerKIDS Grants have funded notable projects, programs, and equipment for schools nationwide, including computers, tablets, and other electronic devices. It has also provided funding for musical instruments, unique seating options, books for libraries, STEM programs and much more.
This year’s winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the Tri-State area. The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12.
“Tanger Outlets Memphis remains committed to ensuring our local schools are supported as they continue to empower our community’s future leaders,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director, Mandi Johnson. “The support of Tanger Outlets from our generous shoppers has been instrumental in the overall impact and success of the grant program.”
Tanger Outlets awards over $150,000 per year to area schools across the nation, with $1 of every coupon book sold donated towards the program. The TangerKIDS Grants have helped foster creativity and passion in the classroom by enhancing educational programs, including STEM, new technological advancements and necessary improvements to area schools.
Locally, TangerKIDS Grants have been used for outdoor gardens to teach children how to grow and cook their own food. It has provided funds for 3D printers to help visually impaired children, and schoolwide re-usable water bottles to teach children the importance of recycling. The grants have also provided funds to purchase shoes for children that come to school wearing the wrong size or footwear with holes in them.
