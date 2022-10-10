Food trucks from around the Mid-South filled the parking lot at Delta Technical College in Horn Lake on Saturday and made sure everyone who came out left with a full stomach.
The 4th Annual Food Truck Festival, sponsored by the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce, benefited from beautiful weather and featured lots of food choices, some local arts and crafts vendors, fire trucks for the kids to climb inside, and music thrown into the mix for the crowd to enjoy.
Food lovers casually strolled the parking lot and had their pick of everything from BBQ to tamales to wings, burgers, snow cones, and just about anything that can be fried.
Marcus Thomas, owner of StaMar’s Concessions and Catering, was thrilled with the turnout. This was his third year attending the Food Truck Festival.
“Been doing this for so long and I love the atmosphere and knowing that my cooking makes people smile when they eat my food,” Thomas said. “I fried an Oreo and put ice cream on top and the best part of this job is watching people try new things for the first time.”
Marcus added that he is a two-time champ for best finger foods around town.
Patricia Allen, owner of Pork Skin Diva, was eager to see the what the turnout would be like. This was her second year at the festival and part of the fun is letting the people pick the flavors of pork rinds that they want. This year’s flavors included original, BBQ, sour cream and many others.
“I needed confirmation that pork rinds were the thing to do,” Allen said. “I love the reactions when people see all the flavors that we offer.”
All Knight Food Squad, Doughboy Burgers, Grisanti 9 Dough 1, Hicks Foods, Ms Sip Lemonade N Treats, Pat’s Pits & Tamales, Skimke’s Smokin’ n’ Grillin’, SnoBiz, and Sweet Brown Sugar also had trucks at the event.
Melanie Gatlin, a DeSoto County local, heard about the festival and was eager to try the different foods. She also took time to see what the various arts and crafts vendors had to offer.
“The smell of the food trucks draws you in to see what the smell is all about,” Gatlin said. “I enjoyed the beautiful day and took my time to look at the art that was displayed while eating a variety of foods.”
Taylor Allen drove down from Memphis to eat some good food and let the kids play.
“The wings and the bacon, cheddar, Ranch French Fries were to die for from All Knight Food Squad,” Allen said. “My kids enjoyed hanging out with the first responders that were there.”
Fetivalgoers were also able to vote for the best food truck and categories like best desert, best meat, and best overall food truck. Pat’s Pit and Tamales won Best Side Item. SnoBiz won Best Entree and Best Dessert. Skimke’s Smokin n’ Grillin’ won The People’s Choice and the Grand Champion Awards.
