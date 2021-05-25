The Southaven Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to a gas station shooting reported on Monday, May 24.
At 3:15 p.m. on Monday, SPD received a report about a shooting at Valero Gas Station at 4032 Stateline Road. Two victims were reported in the incident. According to officials they were being treated at Baptist DeSoto Hospital.
The suspects are described as two black males. "One suspect was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and a hat," according to Southaven Police Department. "The second suspect was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and a white hat. They were driving a black Infiniti."
The investigation remains under investigation. Southaven Police Spokesman Major Wayne Perkins did not immediately return a call for a status update on the victims.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspects, please call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email at TIPS@southaven.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.